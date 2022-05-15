Israel announces investigation into police action during funeral of Palestinian journalist – News

The Israeli police announced this Saturday (14) that they will investigate the actions of their agents during the Jerusalem burial of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Aklehafter the international criticism received for the images of the coffin about to fall during an action by the security forces.

Thousands of Palestinians attended the funeral of Al Jazeera journalist, who died Wednesday after being shot in the head while covering an Israeli military operation in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

The reporter wore a bulletproof vest with the word “Press” on it and a helmet.

The incidents erupted as police tried to disperse the crowd after the coffin left a hospital in East Jerusalem, an Israeli-occupied Palestinian area.

The journalist’s coffin almost fell, but was saved at the last moment, according to images shown by local TV stations.

“The Israeli Police Commissioner, in coordination with the Minister of Public Security, has ordered an investigation into the incident. The findings will be presented to the Commissioner in the coming days,” the police said in a statement.

At the same time, Israeli police allege that their agents “have been exposed to violence from groups of agitators”.





international outrage

The international community criticized the intervention of the Israeli police during the funeral of Shireen Abu Akleh.

“The images of the Israeli police intervention in the funeral procession deeply disturbed us,” said Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State.

The European Union (EU) condemned the “disproportionate use of force and disrespectful behavior by Israeli police towards participants in the funeral procession”.

In an unusually unanimous stance, the UN Security Council “strongly condemned the murder” of the journalist and called for an “immediate, thorough, transparent and impartial investigation to ensure accountability.”

For the Desmond Tutu Foundation, the scenes of the police intervention “are chilling and recall the brutality inflicted on mourners at funerals of anti-apartheid activists” in South Africa.

“If the nationalist chants don’t stop, we will have to disperse them using force and prevent the funeral celebration,” an Israeli police officer with a megaphone said Friday to the crowd gathered inside the San Jose hospital, according to a video. released by the security force.

Police accused the crowd of throwing glass bottles and other objects at the officers.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, 33 people were injured during the funeral and Israeli police announced the arrest of six people.

After the police intervention, the crowd followed the coffin to a church in the Old Town, where a mass was held, and then to the cemetery.

The Palestinian Authority, Al Jazeera channel and the government of Qatar accuse the Israeli army of the murder of the 51-year-old journalist.

At first, Israel said the reporter “probably” died when shot by Palestinian fighters. Later, however, the government said it could not rule out the responsibility of Israeli soldiers.

According to a statement released on Friday (13) by the Palestinian Prosecutor’s Office in the city of Ramallah (West Bank), “the initial results of the investigation showed that the only source of the shots against Shireen was the Israeli occupation forces”.

The authorities of the Hebrew state want to receive the ammunition collected after the journalist’s death for a ballistic examination and have presented a proposal for Palestinian and American experts to accompany the investigation.

But the Palestinian Authority, led by Mahmud Abbas, rejected the idea of ​​a joint investigation with Israel and announced that it wanted to refer the case to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

“The Israeli authorities committed this crime and we don’t trust them,” Abbas said.

The funeral took place on a day of renewed clashes near Jenin during Army operations. An Israeli police officer was killed by Palestinian fighters and 13 Palestinians were wounded.

The Israeli army carried out several operations in the Jenin refugee camp, a stronghold of Palestinian armed factions, where the perpetrators of the recent attacks in Israel live.

And a Palestinian wounded in April in clashes with Israeli police on the Esplanade of Mosques in East Jerusalem died on Saturday.

According to the Palestinian agency Wafa, the victim is Walid Al-Sharif, 23, from Beit Hanina, in East Jerusalem.

Since mid-April, clashes in the Esplanade area have left more than 300 wounded, the vast majority Palestinians.



