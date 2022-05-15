It Avó: ‘Being in a continuous learning process is the beauty of life’ – Saúde

In 2014, with plenty of idle time and still a lot of desire to discover the unknown, Rosangela Marcondes fell in love with the digital world. “The internet is an incredible universe. You learned today, tomorrow you have to learn again. A place where I will never know enough, I will never be ready and that is the beautiful thing about life: being in a continuous learning process”, she declares.

It was there that she discovered that, despite the various positions held in life – entrepreneur, businesswoman, publicist, publicist – there was something essential for someone restless and communicator like her: a content creator. “The pleasure of being part of this gives me a breath to say: ‘I’m not here for nothing’”, she says, during an animated video interview with the Estadão.

Curiosity is one thing that has always been present throughout its 66 years. At the age of 18, she decided to drop out of the Faculty of Accounting Sciences in the city of São Sebastião do Paraíso, in the interior of Minas Gerais, and come to São Paulo to see the world.

“I was a seeker, I was a doer. I went where the wind took me and I am very proud of my story. I strongly believe that each one has a differential, a power that they can deliver to the world”, she reflects.

Despite never having touched the internet before, she discovered that her calling was in social media. More specifically, in talking about her experience as an elderly person and generating an intergenerational conversation based on that, so that “the old” (as she says) get out of the stereotype of being incapable and the young people are inspired by this longevity. “I represent thousands of Rosangelas who are like me, who are everywhere, who take risks, who don’t wait and who take care of themselves,” she says. But the path to understanding this proposal was longer than she had expected.

TECHNOLOGICAL

Investing in the internet was the idea of ​​her daughter, Fernanda, who, seeing her mother looking for a new adventure, suggested that she create a blog. And that was Rosangela’s first contact with the world of content creator: through the Domingo Açucarado channel, created in November 2013.

The idea of ​​the name came from the afternoons shared with his newborn granddaughter at the time, Júlia (now 9 years old). “Neto is a son with sugar”, she explains.

The publications, which talked about recipes for decorating children’s rooms, were successful: in a month she accumulated a thousand followers. “It was really cool for me, because I didn’t know anything about anything, I was writing the way I know how to write because I don’t have any title, I’m just a curious old woman”, she jokes.

In the meantime, she took a course on aging at the University of São Paulo (USP). “What I really wanted was to stay in that university environment, listen to the doctors and have that knowledge that they could pass on to me.”

The timing couldn’t have been better. Around the world, the movement for valuing longevity grew and in the networks more and more people talked about the terms ageism or ageism (age discrimination), contributing to movements to exalt aging.

“I started participating in events, lectures, issues related to longevity and I thought: ‘Wow, I need to warn the elderly about what’s happening’”, says she, who then, at 62, created the Instagram It Avó. “With this, we manage to inspire the younger ones and understand who we are. My great desire is to end this story of ageism, ageism and barter because I find it boring.”

His way of rebutting is to show this young side of old age. On her Instagram, there are many events: from lives with different generations to Café & Prosa, meeting inspiring people she met around and a photo gallery to show “the various types of old people”. Colored hair, tattoos, sportsmen: there is room for people of all types. Variety similar to the subjects covered, which include novelties in the elderly market, beauty and even death.

For her, talking about different topics with such different people takes old age out of a place of stupidity or illness, and translates it as something active and enthusiastic. “We don’t stop because we have this thirst for learning, to be fulfilled and to honor this little space in the world, because many of our friends left. And I stayed, so I’m committed to being an inspirational person, to being someone who takes something, even in my own way.”