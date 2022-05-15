Lack of professionals affects UPAs in Fortaleza and two other municipalities, reports cooperative

Three Emergency Care Units (UPAs) in Fortaleza — in the Vila Velha, Bom Jardim and Edson Queiroz neighborhoods — are short of health professionals to care for the population, according to a complaint released this Thursday, 12, by the direction of the Cooperative. of Pre and Hospital Care Work (Coaph). The Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Fortaleza, however, denies that the service has been affected. The UPAs of Horizonte and Sobral were also impacted, according to Coaph.

According to the entity, the Leandro Bezerra de Menezes Foundation, responsible for managing the equipment, informed the immediate suspension of the services of Coaph’s members, “without relevant justification”. “The sudden suspension does not comply with the contract, which establishes that the termination of the contract must be made official at least 30 days in advance”, defends Coaph in a note, claiming that the action generates impacts of a legal and social nature.

About the subject









Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

A source from Coaph, whose identity will be preserved, pointed out that the most affected class among professionals was that of doctors, who already had their scale defined. She said the newsletter sent by the Foundation came abruptly via email. “This put the population of Fortaleza at risk, since no other institution would be able to provide the number of professionals”, she pointed out, classifying the Foundation’s attitude as “irresponsible and amateurish”. “The service was always well provided, it was not a poor service at any time. Which leaves us even more without understanding the real reason for this ”, she asks.

In a note, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Fortaleza said that the UPAs of the Edson Queiroz, Vila Velha and Bom Jardim neighborhoods had medical care, at all shifts, this Thursday, 12. The folder explained that the Foundation Leandro Bezerra de Menezes (FLBM) replaced the cooperative responsible for medical shifts, but ensured the new adhesion did not impact the service provided by the units.

THE PEOPLE tried to contact FLBM to find out the reason for the replacement of the cooperative, through the telephone available on the Foundation’s official website, but had calls answered or returned. The report also tried to contact the municipality of Sobral, where the lack of professionals was also reported, and is awaiting a response. In the case of Horizonte, the telephone number of the Health Department, available on the official management website, also did not answer or return calls.

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags