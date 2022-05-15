Leak reveals several images of alleged Silent Hill remake

Konami was quick to try to eliminate the material from the networks

Known for his successes and errors in predictions related to the universe of resident Evilthe insider Dusk Golem is among those who insist that Konami is preparing a new game in the Silent Hill universe. After months of speculation, he released last Thursday (12) what appears to be several leaked images of the new project — which were soon taken down by the Japanese company’s lawyers.

Shortly after this happens, Dusk Golem had his account on the social network blocked and had to delete the material to be able to use it again. The internet turned out to be faster than Konami’s lawyers, and images have already been captured and reproduced by several websitessuch as We are Xbox.

According to the insider, the screenshots released are somewhat old and date back to 2020 when the project was already underway. “I know many of you will doubt this, but I have a lot of private evidence to show that this is real and, as always, I will continue to wait for the reveal of the Silent Hill game.”, he stated.

Images have been taken down by DMCA

The element that links the images released to Konami is the fact that they were taken down by a DMCA request, which means that they are protected by copyright owned by the company. If this were not the case, the company would still have the means to take down the contents of the air, but the action would not happen so quickly.

The veracity of the images also seems to have been confirmed by Tomm Hulettcurrent developer of WayForward who worked with Konami in the past. On his Twitter account, he stated that “if a studio has several people sending materials to a known leaker, they are not professional enough to do the game justice”.

As well as other recent information related to the Silent Hill universe, one must interpret what was released by Dusk Golem carefully. While several rumors about possible partnerships and sequels have been circulated in the past, so far none of them have proven true and, officially, Konami still keeps the series “in the fridge” — except as far as creating licensed items.

Source: VGC