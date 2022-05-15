Ministry of Health installs group to monitor mysterious hepatitis

The Ministry of Health installed a situation room to monitor cases of hepatitis of unknown origin. The aim is for the federal government to help in the investigation of cases monitored by the Health Surveillance of the states and to gather evidence of the causes of the disease that has intrigued the world since the beginning of April, when the first cases were reported in the United Kingdom.

Until Saturday (14), Brazil had registered 47 cases of acute hepatitis in children and adolescents whose tests did not detect viruses of any of the classic forms of the disease. Of these, four have already been discarded with proof of the cause.

Cases are monitored by the Health Surveillance of nine states: 14 in São Paulo, 6 in Rio de Janeiro, 7 in Minas Gerais, 3 in Pernambuco, 3 in Santa Catarina, 3 in Rio Grande do Sul, 3 in Mato Grosso do Sul, 2 in Paraná and one in the states of Espírito Santos, Goiás and Maranhão.

In addition to the Ministry of Health, the situation room will have the support of technicians from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and invited experts. The room will standardize information and guide the registration of notifications and investigations of all cases reported by state and municipal health departments and public health reference laboratories.

“The objective is also to contribute to the international effort in the search for the identification of the etiological agent responsible for the occurrence of acute hepatitis of unknown cause”, informs the ministry.

Last week, representatives of the Ministry of Health participated in a remote meeting with researchers from the World Health Organization (WHO) and from eight countries that have already reported cases of mysterious hepatitis: UK, Spain, USA, Canada, France, Portugal, Colombia and Argentina .

Mysterious hepatitis, as it has been called, has common symptoms of acute inflammation of the liver, such as abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, dark urine, and jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes). The difficulty for doctors and researchers is that in the exams of these cases none of the viruses that cause the disease in the classic forms, hepatitis A, B, C, D and E, are detected. , viruses that cause gastrointestinal and respiratory diseases.

That’s why the World Health Organization (WHO) has been studying mysterious hepatitis, which has been reported in approximately 400 children in 20 countries. Researchers say that so far there is little chance of the inflammation developing into a severe form, when there is a need for a transplant.