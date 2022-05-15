Mom sues Tiktok after child dies in dare

Case in the United States

In the United States, a 10-year-old girl reportedly died while trying to make a TikTok challenge. Her mother decided to sue the social network because of what happened. The information is from Til, from UOL.

The case took place in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. The girl was called Nylah Anderson and died in December 2021. The process was filed in American Justice this Thursday (12).

Jeffrey Goodman, the family’s attorney, gave an interview to Fox29 and gave details about the lawsuit.

Advertising. Scroll to continue reading.

“The nature of the lawsuit states that TikTok, through its algorithm, decided it was a good choice to send a video teaching a 10-year-old how to asphyxiate,” he said.

According to broadcaster NBC, the challenge the girl would have tried is known as the Blackout Challenge, which encourages users to hold their breath until they pass out.

The lawyer pointed out that most TikTok users are children.

The social network told the TV channel that the challenge in question was never a “trend”. TikTok offered condolences to the family, but argued that users may have learned the action elsewhere.

Advertising. Scroll to continue reading.

See too