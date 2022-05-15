Mother went alone to the US to treat daughter who was born with inverted legs – 05/15/2022

Dayane Gomes, 30, from São Paulo, takes care of her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Isabella, alone in the United States. Suffering from a rare disease, which causes changes in the bones, the girl has already undergone three surgeries and is now awaiting the last one. Unable to work and living an intense routine between consultations and hospitals, the mother says that her biggest dream is to see her daughter walk normally. See their story below:

“I always wanted to have a baby. However, my doctor told me that I couldn’t have children because I had a problem with my uterus and ovaries. But I found out I was pregnant in 2018, a year after I stopped birth control.

During the morphological ultrasound, we noticed a few different things. We discovered that my daughter had a water ball on the back of her head and appeared to be hyperflexible. Many people told me to terminate the pregnancy, but I didn’t want to.

After a while, I had to have an emergency cesarean and she was born at 35 weeks. Isabella stayed in the ICU and I had to wait to see her. I gave birth at 10am and couldn’t see her until 10am the other day.

When I got up, it was a shock. I saw her with her legs upside down and the doctor came to talk to me. She was born with dislocated neck vertebrae, two inverted and dislocated knees and also dislocated hips.

I didn’t think it could be Larsen syndrome and thought it was another illness. The specialist told me not to abandon her—since many mothers do that—and that the geneticist would come and talk to me. The doctor said that she had all the traits and characteristics of the syndrome and that she needed to undergo several tests. This procedure would cost about R$ 15 thousand.

We went home and, because of the agreement, we got a home care and physical therapists. She had to put a tube in her tummy because the syndrome causes hypotonia and the muscles are very weak. Because of this, she was unable to suck, swallow and was at risk of food going into her lungs. The device needed to be placed to prevent choking and pneumonia.

The doctors told me that the syndrome does not impact anything on her development, but I believe she has a little delay. I think it’s starting to develop more now.

Looking for a better treatment

As soon as I discovered the syndrome, I started researching and going after several groups of mothers who had other children with the same disease. Here in Brazil there are not so many doctors who accept to operate and say that this surgery is risky. In doctors who performed, the result was not so good and the person was still limping or with sequelae.

A mother, who also had children with Larsen, told me about an excellent treatment and doctor in Florida, USA. There, the specialist would perform the type of surgery indicated and Isabella would have better care. Without speaking English, I started researching, looking for all the documentation, asking for letters to the hospital and I applied for the American visa.

I started a crowdfunding since my daughter was hospitalized and continued to raise funds for the trip with the campaign. I also started doing raffles to get as much money as possible. I raised the money and managed to board. It was just the two of us.

Arrival in the United States

I arrived with my daughter in West Palm Beach (Florida) on May 11, 2021 and I have already started looking for doctors who would accept health insurance that covered neurologist, pulmonologist and other specialties. The insurance I took out alone cost $13,000.

As my English is ‘broken’, in the beginning I had the help of the Brazilian community, and some residents helped me in the consultations by doing the translation.

When I arrived at the place, I went after the orthopedist they had referred me to, since I had been in contact with him since Brazil. While here, I discovered that she also had a problem with her spine. That’s when the shock started. There was no way to operate the leg without first moving the spine, as it needs support in this region.

The first spine surgery was performed in June last year. In September of the same year, she had an operation on her knees and, in February of this year, she underwent surgery on the right side of her hip. The last surgery took eight hours, but the doctor said she will be able to walk normally, run and do everything a child does.

The other surgeries were not as heavy and she is very resistant to pain and medication. I even wondered if I made the right choice, since she’s going to go through all of this. But she is very active, even in plaster, she runs, she crawls around the whole house when she can. Now, just one more surgery on the left hip.

Difficult days

I came here alone and it is very difficult. Taking care of her takes a lot of time and there is no way to socialize. I talk to my mother on the phone and that’s the only way I can get psychological and emotional help.

It’s been a very big challenge and exhausting too. As I can’t work, I prioritize all the attention for her and I can’t take care of myself. I’ve had depression and panic disorder for a long time, but I don’t have the resources to take care of myself here. I use medicine for back pain and I can only sleep like this.

Every time I’m really bad, I think I’m going to see my daughter riding horses in the future, swimming and running. Who is a mother only thinks about the happiness of the child. She walking, I’ll have my dream come true.”

Larsen Syndrome: What is it?

Considered rare, the disease is genetic and causes changes in bones and joints. According to the Rare Diseases ORG, the condition affects one in every hundred thousand births worldwide. In Brazil, according to experts, there is still no official data on the syndrome.

The main consequence of the disease is dislocation and dislocations in large joints such as the hip, knee, shoulders and spine. Some children may have a cleft palate, also known as a cleft lip. According to the expert heard by Live well1/5 of them have this problem.

Babies can still be born with very specific facial features, the most common being a large forehead, flat nose and wide-set eyes. Hearing loss is also common, which is caused by the malformation of the bones of the ears.

Some individuals may develop breathing problems, which are characterized by recurrent apnea or partial airway closure. Although they suffer from several motor limitations, the cognitive part is not affected.

As with Dayane, the first manifestations can still be seen in the mother’s belly.

Diagnosis can be made by X-rays or genetic tests on the fetus or embryo. However, this type of examination must be requested by the doctor or specialist so that there is no harm to the pregnant woman and the baby.

There is no cure for the disease and the most suitable therapy to give the patient quality of life is through orthopedic surgeries, which correct deviations and alterations in the spine or other parts of the limbs.

With a successful surgical procedure, the patient can lead a normal life, with few or almost no sequelae.

Sources: Salmo Raskinpresident of the Scientific Department of Genetics of the SBP (Brazilian Society of Pediatrics) and Renata Tenório, a geneticist at the Institute of Neurology and Cardiology of Curitiba and a master’s degree in internal medicine and medical sciences.