Moto G52 and E32 are official in Brazil with prices starting at R$ 1499 – Tudo em Tecnologia

The new Moto G52 and Moto E32 arrived in Brazil this Thursday (12) bringing interesting features and good updates. Both are available now at the company’s official store, starting at R$1,499 for the E32 and R$1999 for the G52. Check the specifications of each model below!

Moto G52

The Moto G52 is built around a 6.6″ Full HD+ AMOLED display that supports a 90 Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the model has a Snapdragon 680 processor combined with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal space. Additionally, Motorola has added a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.

About cameras, the device has a main lens that captures 50MP images and records videos in 1080P at 30 FPS. There’s also an 8MP ultrawide camera for wider field-of-view shots, 2MP macro and 16MP front-facing. The rest of the features include Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C port for charging and Android 12 out of the box.

Moto E32

Aimed at more basic usage, the Moto E32 includes a Unisoc T606 chipset along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal space. The build of the device also features a 6.5″ IPS screen with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels with support for a 90 Hz refresh rate. In addition, it comes out of the box with Android 11 operating system.

In photography, the Moto E32 works with a 16MP main camera and two 2MP sensors, all on the back. On the front, Motorola has added a simple 8MP lens that can be used for both selfies and video calls. In addition, the smartphone features a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W charging. However, the company added a 10W charger to the retail box.

