MS has three cases of unknown childhood hepatitis and ministry monitors

Information from the Risk Communiqué issued by Cievs/MS reveals that cases occur between zero and 16 years old

The Ministry of Health installed this Friday (13) a Situation Room to monitor and follow up on cases of acute hepatitis of cause to be clarified. (Photo: Ministry of Health)

With three confirmed cases in Mato Grosso do Sul, the state is one of nine in Brazil that is being monitored by the Ministry of Health for the occurrence of acute childhood hepatitis of unknown origin. There are 44 cases across the country, 14 of which are in São Paulo.

Information from the Risk Communiqué issued by Cievs/MS (Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance) on May 12 reveals that cases occur in people under 17 and an alert was issued to municipal departments to identify, investigate and communicate immediately potential cases.

On the 10th, the ministry participated in a meeting with a group of experts with the WHO (World Health Organization) and representatives of eight countries (United Kingdom, Spain, United States, Canada, France, Portugal, Colombia and Argentina) in the areas emergency techniques in public health, infectology, pediatrics and epidemiology, to discuss evidence available so far.

The day before, the folder published a technical note with guidance for state and municipal health departments on the notification, investigation and laboratory flow of probable cases of acute hepatitis of unknown etiology in children and adolescents. As the evidence on the disease is still very dynamic, the situation room should periodically update the guidelines.

what is known – hepatitis of unknown origin has affected children in at least 20 countries. The disease manifests itself in a very severe form and has no direct relationship with the known viruses of the disease. In about 10% of cases, liver transplantation was necessary.

According to the WHO, more than 200 cases, until the last day 29 of April, had been reported in the world, the majority (163) in the United Kingdom. The disease mainly affects children aged one month to 16 years. So far, one patient has died.

In a statement released on April 23, the WHO said there was no link between the disease and the vaccines used against Covid-19. “The hypotheses related to the side effects of vaccines against covid-19 are not supported as the vast majority of affected children did not receive the vaccination against covid-19”.

Symptoms – according to PAHO, the WHO arm in the Americas and the Caribbean, patients with acute hepatitis had gastrointestinal symptoms, including abdominal pain, diarrhea, vomiting and jaundice (when the skin and whites of the eyes turn yellow). There was no record of fever.

Current treatment seeks to alleviate symptoms and stabilize the patient if the case is severe. Treatment recommendations should be refined once the source of the infection is determined.

Parents should be on the lookout for symptoms such as diarrhea or vomiting and for signs of jaundice. In such cases, medical attention should be sought immediately.