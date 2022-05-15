New cheap smartphone from Ulefone brings 13MP camera and Android 12 – Tudo em Tecnologia

Focused on attracting low-income consumers, Chinese Ulefone introduced the new Ulefone Note 6T to the market. With entry-level features, the model is now available on the company’s official website for $125.99. However, we did not find it in the official AliExpress company store for import.

Basically, the Ulefone Note 6T has a 6.1-inch HD+ display that includes an ultra-thin body and weighs just 155g. Under the hood, the smartphone comes with a MediaTek MT6761 Quad-core chip with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. In addition, a great highlight is the Android 12 operating system, which comes ready to use.

See too:

In photography, the device has a 13MP main rear lens and a 5MP front camera. There’s also a 3,300mAh battery that promises to give you several hours of use for browsing and viewing. Other features include quad navigation system, Bluetooth v5.0, P2 headphone jack and Face Unlock.

Main features:

Screen: 6.1″ HD Plus IPS LCD and 60 Hz refresh rate

6.1″ HD Plus IPS LCD and 60 Hz refresh rate Processor: MediaTek Helio A22

MediaTek Helio A22 GPU: PowerVR GE8320

PowerVR GE8320 RAM: 3 GB of RAM memory

3 GB of RAM memory Internal storage: 64 GB

64 GB Back camera: 13MP main sensor

13MP main sensor Frontal camera: 5 MP

5 MP Others: Bluetooth 5.0, support for microSD and P2

Bluetooth 5.0, support for microSD and P2 Drums : 3,300 mAh

: 3,300 mAh System: android 12

android 12 Weight: 155g

As mentioned above, the Ulefone Note 6T is available on the company’s official store. To learn more, visit the official website.