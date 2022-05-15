New York supermarket shooting suspect identified | world and science



United States – The gunman who left at least 10 dead at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, has been identified. Payton Gendron is 18 years old, white and, according to official information, had racial motivations to commit the crime. He is charged with “death with premeditation”.

According to local law enforcement officials and police, Payton wore a helmet equipped with a camera to broadcast his crime live over the internet, bulletproof vest and military-style clothing. The attack was described as “domestic terrorism” by US President Joe Biden. “We are investigating this incident as a hate crime and a case of racially motivated extremist violence,” said Stephen Belongia, a special agent at the FBI’s Buffalo office, near the Canadian border. President Joe Biden thanked the police and emergency services for their work. “Any act of domestic terrorism, including an act committed in the name of a disgusting ideology of white nationalism, is antithetical to everything we stand for in the United States,” he said in a statement. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said at least 10 people died and three were injured. Eleven victims were African-American. The assailant first shot four people in the supermarket parking lot, three of whom died, and then entered the store and continued shooting, the city sheriff in western New York explained. Among the dead inside the establishment was a retired police officer who worked as security and was armed. The official “confronted the suspect” but the gunman – who was protected by a bulletproof vest – shot him dead, Gramaglia said. Pure evil

When police arrived at the scene, the gunman pointed the gun at himself, at neck level, before turning himself in to authorities, according to Gramaglia. It was an act of “sheer evil,” said John Garcia, the sheriff of Erie County, where Buffalo is located. “It’s a racist and hate-motivated crime,” he added. The American press reported that authorities were investigating a manifesto “of a racist nature” posted on the internet, in which the suspect explained his plans and motivations. The New York Times newspaper claims that the suspect was “inspired” by acts of white supremacy, such as the murder of 51 Muslims in mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch in 2019. According to the local newspaper The Buffalo News, the semi-automatic weapon used in the shooting had a racial epithet and the number 14, a symbol of supremacy. County District Attorney John Flynn said the suspect used an “attack weapon” but did not specify the type. The prosecutor’s office said the shooter was held without bail and charged with first-degree murder, which could carry a life sentence without parole. Asked by the press whether the attacker could face the death penalty at the federal level, New York West District Attorney Trini Ross replied: “All options are on the table.” day of great pain