OLED screen, Dimensity 8100 Max and more – All in Technology

The Chinese company Oppo is preparing to launch a new series of smartphones on the market, one of the models being the Reno8 Pro. And now, a Chinese informant has just revealed a list containing the main specs of the device.

According to the leaker, the Oppo Reno8 Pro will have a 6.7″ FHD+ OLED display that supports 120 Hz refresh rate. According to the source, the panel will be manufactured by BOE and will have a 32MP front camera. At the rear, there is expected to be a 50MP Sony IMX766 main lens with OIS and two other auxiliary cameras.

Rendering of the Oppo Reno8 Pro reveals the device’s rear and front design.

For hardware, the device is expected to feature the powerful Dimensity 8100 Max chip along with an Oppo MariSilicon X coprocessor. The information about RAM and storage is not yet unknown now, but the source has confirmed the presence of a 4,500mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

Under construction, the Reno8 Pro is said to have an aluminum frame and options in green, gray and black. In addition, it will have stereo audio, X-linear engine, support for NFC and will weigh only 180 grams.

Unfortunately, the release date of this smartphone still remains a mystery. So stay tuned here on the Tudo em Tecnologia site for more information.