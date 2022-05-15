Olive leaf: learn about the benefits and see how to consume it to boost your health

Novo Hamburgo, May 15, 2022, by Priscila Lampert – A lot of people don’t know, but the olive leaf it is taken from a tree whose fruits are called olive, better known as olives. Just like this fruit, the leaves have several health benefits and prevent respiratory diseases, diabetes, viruses and more.

With the scientific name of Olea europaea L., and origin in the Mediterranean region, the leaf and the fruits of the olive tree are the base of oils, teas, extracts, olive oils and many other items. So today we are going to talk more about the benefits of tea olive leaf for health and other forms of consumption that will help you improve your health and have a much healthier life. Shall we check?

What are the benefits of olive leaf tea

With anti-inflammatory, soothing and antioxidant powers, AgroNews now reminds you that olive leaf is a great ally against sore throats, coughs, flu, colds and laryngitis. In addition, according to an article by Mirieli Cardoso, published on January 9, 2022, on the Folha Go website, whether in teas or other forms of consumption, it helps to regulate body temperature and reduce fevers. These leaves also help control blood pressure, relax blood vessels, and reduce symptoms of inflammation.

With even more benefits, these leaves act on digestion and inflammation in the digestive system, reducing symptoms of heartburn, gastritis and ulcers. It also helps to lower blood sugar and glucose and treat symptoms of mild poisoning. Therefore, it contributes to improving digestion, weight loss and preventing diabetes.

See other ways to benefit from this leaf

With so many benefits of olive leaf, it is important for you to know that you can consume it through simple teas, extracts and even powder. Tea is very easy to prepare. Just boil a tablespoon of the fresh and crushed leaves in a liter of water. Let it rest for 10 minutes, strain and drink. The extracts or in powder form, must be diluted in water at room temperature, distributed in a few doses per day.

