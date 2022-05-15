Overcrowding makes Recife City Hall restrict attendance at the Helena Moura Pediatric Hospital | Pernambuco

The overcrowding of patients led the Recife City Hall to restrict emergency care at the Helena Moura Pediatric Hospital, in the Tamarineira neighborhood, this Saturday (14). According to complaints submitted by readers of the g1 , mothers were denied care when they arrived at the health unit.

According to the Municipal Health Department, assistance to critically ill children who arrive at the hospital is still guaranteed.

While the restriction lasts, parents of children who have been identified as non-serious cases in the screening are being oriented to seek care at the Covid Provisional Units (UPC), in Primary Care.

“The visits respect the risk classification protocol, to prioritize the care of patients with more serious conditions”, explains, in a note, the Health Department of Recife.

Also according to the municipality, the Helena Moura Pediatric Hospital has performed, on average, 320 daily consultations for patients with flu-like symptoms.

Four days ago, the g1 showed that the increase in cases of severe respiratory problems in children raised to 89% the occupancy rates of children’s ICUs with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (Srag) in Pernambuco.

That day, the State Department of Health reported that only 1.5% of patients admitted to public ICUs for Srag were infected with Covid-19.

According to data from the SES, of the 1,182,444 children between 5 and 11 years old able to take the vaccine against Covid-19 in Pernambuco, only 648,045 (54.81% of the total) took the first dose.