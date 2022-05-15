Parents sue son for more than R$ 1 million for not having a grandchild yet

A couple went viral on the internet after filing a lawsuit against their own son. The unusual reason had repercussions internationally. The lawsuit is because the son has not yet given them a grandchild. The curious story took place in India, but it won the world.

The couple’s son, Shrey Sagar, has been married for six years and has yet to have any children. As disclosed by Portal Publimetro, in their statement, Shrey’s parents, Sanjeev and Sadhana Prasad, sent their son to the United States in 2006 to train as a pilot.

They claimed that they paid about $65,000 for this. After a year, the son returned to India without a job and needed help from his parents for a while.

In the year 2016, 10 years later, Sagar’s parents would have spent yet another hefty sum of money to help him with his marriage. They paid for a party at a five-star hotel, gave a trip out of the country and a luxury car as a gift to the newlyweds.

The parents claimed, in the lawsuit, that they spent a lot of money on their son’s wedding so that in the future, when they retired, they would have a grandchild to play with.

“My son has been married for six years, but they still don’t plan on having a baby. At least if we had a grandchild to spend time with, our pain would be bearable,” the father said.

The parents claim that the son caused “mental suffering” and that “it is every father’s dream to become a grandfather. They’ve been waiting for years to be grandparents,” the couple’s lawyer said.

Sanjeev and Sadhana are demanding $650,000, more than R$1 million (in exchange), as compensation if Sagar doesn’t have a child by next year.