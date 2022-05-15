Parents Sue TikTok After Little Daughter Dies Trying to Meet Dangerous Challenge

A 10-year-old has died in the United States after trying to complete a challenge on TikTok called the “Blackout Challenge”. After the tragedy, the parents found that the social network was at fault and decided to file a lawsuit against the platform.

The case happened on December 7, 2021, when the father found his daughter, Nylah Anderson, passed out. According to the lawsuit filed in a court in eastern Pennsylvania, the girl was taken immediately to the hospital, but even so, she did not survive.

According to the American broadcaster NBC, the challenge that the girl would have done before she died, encourages users to hold their breath until they pass out.

“The nature of the lawsuit is that TikTok, through its algorithm, decided it was a good choice to send a video teaching a 10-year-old how to asphyxiate,” family attorney Jeffrey Goodman said in an interview with Fox29. .

Jeffrey also pointed out that the predominant audience on the platform is children, usually easier to be influenced to do such actions.

In response, the social network, which paid its condolences to the family, said the challenge was not a viral one on the platform and that users may have learned the action elsewhere.

“We remain vigilant and committed to the safety of our users, immediately removing any such content that is found,” he said.