PF delegate is demoted after investigating Bolsonaro’s son, says column

Federal Police (PF) delegate Hugo de Barros Correa, former PF superintendent in the Federal District, was demoted after an investigation involving Jair Renan Bolsonaro, son “04” of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The policeman would be working with the bureaucratic part of the entity, being responsible for the internal implementation of the health plan. The information was released by Coluna do Estadão, last Thursday, 12.

Correa took part in an investigation that investigates suspected influence peddling by Jair Renan, who would have facilitated meetings between businessmen and government officials, and another one of fake news, which investigates attacks by bolsonaristas on Brazilian institutions.

The investigation into possible crimes of influence peddling and money laundering was opened by the PF in March 2021, following a preliminary procedure by the Federal Public Ministry about Jair Renan’s involvement with a business group in the mining sector. The investigation investigates the alleged role of President Jair Bolsonaro’s son in scheduling a meeting with government ministers.

