Portugal blocks sale of Abramovich’s mansion, says newspaper

Portugal has blocked the sale of a £10 million mansion owned by sanctioned Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, Público newspaper said on Saturday, without citing its sources.

The registration of ownership of the mansion in the luxury resort Quinta do Lago in the Algarve was frozen – meaning it cannot be modified – on March 25, at the request of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a month after the launch.invasion of Ukraine by Russiasaid the Public.





The ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment. A spokesperson for Abramovich did not respond to phone calls and messages seeking comment.

According to Público, the former owner of Chelsea tried to sell the property 15 days before the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine through Millhouse Views LLC, based in the US state of Delaware and owned by Millhouse LCC, which manages your assets.

Portugal’s biggest bank, Caixa Geral de Depósitos, noticed the move and alerted authorities, the newspaper said. The bank declined to comment.

