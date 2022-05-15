Protests against possible overthrow of abortion rights take to US streets | World

Understand the ‘Roe v. Wade’ case, which guarantees abortion in the US and which the Supreme Court can overturn

The protests called across the country come as a response to the leak in the press of a draft final decision in which the highest judicial body in the United States, with a conservative majority, is said to be considering overturning the decision in the case of Roe v. Wade of 1973, which guaranteed legal access to abortion throughout the country.

USA: Possible annulment of the right to abortion provokes protests

“We speak out today to say loud and clear: don’t touch our bodies,” tweeted the Women’s March, one of the organizations convening the protests.

1 of 3 Protesters gather outside Manhattan federal courthouse during an abortion rights rally. — Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Around 450 demonstrations are planned across the country., with major marches scheduled in Washington, New York, Chicago, Austin and Los Angeles. In the capital, the demonstration is scheduled for 2:00 pm local time (3:00 pm in Brasília time) and will go to the headquarters of the Supreme Court. According to the organizers, at least 17,000 people.

2 of 3 Protesters on the National Mall in Washington. — Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS

The possible annulment of the case law of Roe v. Wade could be reflected in the midterm elections in November, in which control of both houses of Congress will be at stake. Democrats have been pushing steps to codify abortion rights into federal law, an attempt to weaken Republicans on a deeply divisive issue ahead of the election.

The Women’s Health Protection Act passed by the House of Representatives guarantees health professionals the right to have abortions and patients the right to enjoy them. However, Republicans in the Senate declined to vote on the measure earlier this week.

3 of 3 A protester holds a sign that reads "Protect Roe V Wade", in Chicago, this Saturday (14). — Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS

In addition, GOP-controlled states have been trying to restrict abortion rights in recent months, and overturning the 1973 decision would give greater freedom to restrict or ban the procedure.

The legislative result, however, does not correspond to the public opinion of Americans in general: a new poll by the website Politico and the company Morning Consult indicates that 53% of voters think that Roe v. Wade must not be overturned. In addition, 58% consider it important to vote for a candidate who supports access to abortion.