PS Plus June 2022 | Official information about free games is disappointing

With the announcement of the new PS Plus (PlayStation Plus), many fans ended up not realizing it, but the Sony ended up changing the amount of games it will offer per month.

Likewise, with the renewal of the PS Plus for June, if you don’t change your subscription, you will be entitled to only two games per month, whereas until now we were receiving up to four games.

in the communication of Sony unclear, but it is expected that free games from PS Plus be one to Playstation 4 and another for PS5with some games being offered for both platforms.

On the other hand, if you keep your account PSN Plus as it currently stands, then you will have a subscription Essential and it has the following benefits:

two games monthly available for download

monthly available for download exclusive discounts

Cloud storage for saved games

Access to online multiplayer mode

What are the PS Plus (PlayStation Plus) rumors for June?

The website The Loadoutknown for hitting some PS Plus games in the past has revealed its bets for the free games that we can receive in June.

According to this portal, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 (PS5, PS4), Rust: Console Edition (PS4) and spiritfarer (PS4) may be the games that may appear free on the PlayStation Plus of the next month.

