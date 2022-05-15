Researchers ‘relive’ dead donor eyes

Researchers have already shown that up to five hours after a person’s death, the eyes still respond to colored lights, flashes and other visual stimuli. But time also causes the photoreceptors – light-sensitive cells – to lose the ability to communicate with other cells in the retina, which ends up rendering the organ useless.

A survey published in the journal nature can change that story. Researchers at the University of Utah, USA, identified oxygen deprivation as a factor causing this loss of communication.

So the scientists developed a special transport unit capable of restoring oxygen and other nutrients to the donor’s eyes. In addition, they created a device that stimulates the retina and measures the electrical activity of cells.

The machinery was used with pairs of eyes obtained only 20 minutes after the death of the donor. Fortunately, the researchers were able to revive the organs in the lab, restoring their electrical signals.

Age-related macular degeneration is one of the leading causes of blindness worldwide. The study of cell function can help scientists, in the future, to find ways to restore organ function.

Most studies on vision loss use guinea pig mice. However, these rodents do not have a macula – the region in the center of the retina where the photoreceptors are located –, which makes the findings inaccurate.

The use of human eyes opens a new era in scientific research, and the researchers hope the change will encourage people to become organ donors.