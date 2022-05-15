Russia has lost a third of fighting forces in Ukraine

The UK Ministry of Defense said in a bulletin released today that Russia may have lost around a third of its military forces in Ukraine since the start of the war on 24 February. According to the British intelligence statement, the Russian offensive in the breakaway region of Donbass, which encompasses Donetsk and Lugansk, “has lost momentum and has been significantly delayed”.

“Despite initial small-scale advances, Russia has failed to make substantial territorial gains in the past month, maintaining consistently high levels of attrition,” the Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

“Russia has now likely suffered losses of a third of the ground combat force it committed in February,” the publication states.

Still according to the British authorities, it is “unlikely” that Russia will drastically accelerate its rate of advance in the next 30 days.

Since the February invasion of Russia, Ukrainian troops have forced Russian forces to abandon an advance on the capital Kiev, also pushing them away from Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city.

A Ukrainian counteroffensive is also underway near the Russian-controlled city of Izium, although Ukraine’s military reported today that Russian forces were advancing elsewhere in the Donbass region.

The head of Lugansk’s regional military administration, Serhiy Hayday, said this morning, “The Russians are gathering equipment and manpower closer to Severodonetsk and preparing to attack it.”

Severodonetsk is one of several industrial cities in the east that have been bombed for weeks amid efforts by the Russian military to break down Ukrainian defenses. Hayday said the city’s chemical plant and skyscrapers were hit.

Counteroffensive in Kharkiv

Despite the new attacks, Ukraine said it is also carrying out a counter-offensive in Kharkiv and has been successful in retaking territories previously occupied by Russian troops. Ukrainian officials, however, gave few details about the situation in the region.

According to official communiqués, Ukraine’s objective there is to cut off Russian supply lines for its forces trying to advance into the Donetsk region.

Image: UOL Art

Oleh Syniehubov, head of Kharkiv’s regional military administration, said Ukrainian units are constantly strengthening their positions, pushing military personnel from the city’s borders to Russia’s borders. “The north and northeast directions are the warmest; there are active hosts there,” added Syniehubov.