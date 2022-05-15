Russian forces withdraw from Kharkiv surroundings, says Ukraine

Ukraine’s second largest city was one of Moscow’s main objectives at the beginning of the war. Battles remain fierce in the east of the country. The Russian military is withdrawing from the surroundings of Kharkiv, which is in the northwest of the country and is the second largest city in Ukraine, after bombing it since the end of February, they said on Saturday (14). /05) the Ukrainian Armed Forces.















According to the Ukrainian military command, Russian soldiers who retreated from their positions focused on defending supply routes, and Russian battalions continued to drop bombs and air strikes in the eastern region of Donestsk, with the aim of “exhausting the forces Ukrainian forces and destroy military bases.”

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Ukraine was “entering a new, long-term phase of the war”.

Kharkiv is just 80 kilometers southwest of the Russian city of Belgorod and, before the war, had 1.4 million inhabitants, who mostly speak Russian. Conquering the city was one of Moscow’s main goals at the start of the invasion.

Ukraine “appears to have won the battle of Kharkiv,” said the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank. “Ukrainian forces prevented Russian troops from besieging, let alone taking Kharkiv, and then expelled them from the region around the city, as they had already done with Russian forces trying to take Kiev,” the institute said.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Ukrainians were doing their “maximum” to drive out the invaders, and that the outcome of the war would depend on support from Europe and other allies. “Nobody today can predict how long this war will last,” Zelensky said in a video address on Friday night.

fierce fighting

Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Sinegubov said in a message on the Telegram app that there had been no bombings on the city on Friday, and that Ukraine had launched a counteroffensive near Izyum, a city 125 kilometers south of Kharkiv that it has been under Russian control since early April.

The Izyum area includes transport routes and is important to Moscow’s goal of encircling Ukrainian fighters in the eastern Donbass region.

Oleh Zhdanov, an independent Ukrainian military analyst, said there was intense fighting on the Siversky Donets River near the city of Severodonetsk, where Ukraine launched counterattacks but failed to stop Russia’s advance. “The fate of a large part of the Ukrainian army is being decided, there are around 40,000 Ukrainian soldiers there,” he said.

Russian forces suffered losses in a Ukrainian attack that destroyed a floating bridge that was being used to cross this river, the largest in eastern Ukraine, in the city of Bilohorivka, according to Ukrainian and British officials.

The British Defense Ministry said Russia lost “significant elements of armored manoeuvre” from at least one battalion of the tactical group in the attack, and that the risky river crossing was a sign “of the pressure Russian commanders are under to make progress.” in its operations in eastern Ukraine”.

east focus

After Russian forces gave up on capturing Kiev, Russian President Vladimir Putin moved his troops to the east of the country, in the Donbass region, an industrialized area where Ukrainians had already been fighting Moscow-backed separatists since 2014.

Russia’s offensive aims to encircle the most experienced and best equipped battalions in Ukraine, which are in the east, and conquer the areas of Donbass that remain controlled by Ukraine.

Getting a complete picture of how the fighting in the east is evolving has been difficult, as airstrikes and artillery lines have made moving journalists extremely dangerous. But the battle at the moment appears to be a back-and-forth sequence, with no major achievements on either side.

Russia captured some towns and cities in Donbass, including Rubizhne, a city that had a population of around 55,000 before the war. Zelensky said Ukrainian forces had also made progress in the east, retaking six Ukrainian cities and towns on Friday.

bl (AP, Reuters)