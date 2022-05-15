Russian Soldiers Leave Ukraine’s Second Largest City, Says Kharkiv Mayor | National Journal

At a time when the war has completed 80 days, Ukrainian authorities reported that Russian soldiers had left the country’s second largest city. And that the residents of Kharkiv are returning home.

Pressure on Russia increases, not just on the battlefield. Meeting since Friday (13) in Germany, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of G7 promised to reinforce Moscow’s economic and political isolation. The group – which brings together seven of the world’s most developed economies – also confirmed that it will continue to send weapons to Ukraine.

In Berlin, it was the foreign ministers of the NATO countries who met. The aim was to discuss the entry of Finland and Sweden into the military alliance. Representatives from both countries attended the meeting.

Turkey, which had been the only member state to express resistance to the new accessions, adopted a more moderate tone on Saturday (14). And he declared that he was not closing the door on Finland and Sweden, but raising an issue that affects Turkish national security. According to Ankara, potential new NATO members support militant groups that are against the government.

The Finnish president said he had spoken with the Russian president and that the conversation went well. According to Russian state media, Vladimir Putin said there was no threat to Finland’s security and that it would be a mistake for the country to abandon its neutral status.

This Saturday (14), Russia suspended the supply of electricity to the neighboring country, which is already seen by experts as retaliation. Finland reported that there was no impact on the population — only 10% of the energy there leaves Russian territory.

In Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky received a delegation of four US senators. At the meeting, the Ukrainian president defended the adoption of legislation that would suspend trade relations with Russians and Belarusians. And he said he hoped the US Senate would soon approve an additional $40 billion aid package for Ukrainians.

The mayor of Kharkiv told the BBC on Saturday that Russian soldiers had left the urban area of ​​Ukraine’s second largest city. And with that, some people are returning home.