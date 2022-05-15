Russians want to turn Mariupol, Ukraine, into a seaside resort

About 1,000 Ukrainian fighters remain entrenched in the labyrinth of tunnels dating back to the Soviet era beneath one of Mariupol’s main steel mills.

“There are almost 600 wounded in Azovtal and the Russians are still bombing the military hospital,” said Sviatoslav Palamar, one of the commanders at the scene, who urged the “US to help evacuate the wounded.”

The columns of black smoke emanating from the Azovtal plant partially cover the sky of the city, which had 90% of its territory destroyed. There is no more work in Mariupol and, for the residents, everyday life is reduced to organizing long lines to fill gallons of water in the two plastic cisterns installed in front of the central hospital.

Even so, the pro-Russian authorities already have plans for the future, mainly from an economic point of view. Some already speak of the “rebirth” of Mariupol, which would stop being an industrial city and become a seaside resort.

Mills are responsible for 40% of direct jobs

But the project worries residents, as steel mills are responsible for 40% of the city’s direct jobs. And to make a living from tourism means depending on money coming from abroad, mainly from Russia. “That means there will be less work. What are the metallurgists going to do? I don’t think it’s a good idea”, complains a driver RFI.

In addition to Azovstal, which is being bombed, the city lives in parts thanks to three other large steel companies: Azovmash, Aglofabrica and Ilyich. “Everyone here works in these plants”, another resident revolts. “If the city becomes a seaside resort, what are we going to do? Where are we going to work”, he despairs. “Frankly, I think we have to rebuild everything. It’s the only solution. It’s us who live here,” he explains.

Some Ukrainians even try to see the positive side of the project, even if they are aware of the limits of this change in the economic model. “For me, personally, it can be a good thing. A seaside resort is something positive. The air will be less polluted, we will breathe better and the sea will be cleaner”, ponders a resident, before changing his mind: “But To tell you the truth, I don’t know… A seaside resort is good, but it’s temporary, just for the summer. And during the winter, what are we going to do?”