See how drought in India, the 2nd largest wheat producer, could impact Brazil and the world market | World

In India, the intense heat wave led the thermometers to register 50°C. With birds falling from the sky and reports of residents not being able to breathe because of smoke from natural fires, a phenomenon considered the hottest in the last 100 years. Occurring since March, high temperatures have hurt the country’s wheat production.

To lessen the impacts of local product prices, the Indian government announced this Saturday (14) the blockade of wheat exports.

According to the statement, only exports backed by letters of credit already issued will be allowed and also to countries that request supplies “to meet their food security needs.”

The government cautions that the measure is not final and could be revised, government officials told a news conference.

Positive effects for Brazil

The global grain supply chain is still suffering from the geopolitical crisis caused by the conflict in Ukraine.

According to world agricultural authorities, with the blockade of Indian exports, the tendency is to cause a global shortage – which, for Brazil, may be favorable, since it is a major wheat exporter.

This year, Brazilian agribusiness exports exceeded US$ 10 billion in February and set a record for the month. Cereal exports surpassed imports: US$ 246.3 million exported (836.6 thousand tons), against US$ 141.58 million imported (498.8 thousand tons).

In January and February 2022, record wheat exports, in terms of value and volumes (1.48 million tons; + 184.2%), presented as main destinations: Saudi Arabia (US$ 85.63 million; 19, 6% share); Morocco (US$68.16 million; 15.6%); and Indonesia (US$65.70 million; 15%).

Paraná accounts for almost half of the Brazilian wheat production and 30% of the milling volume.

“Our cultivars in Brazil have improved a lot in terms of quality in recent years, so we expect a gain in productivity and an increase in the planted area. So we are optimistic that the crop will be excellent”, analyzes Paloma Venturelli, vice president of Sinditrigo-PR.

Considered the second largest wheat producer in the world, second only to China, the India’s decision could drive world prices to new heights and hit poorer countries like Asia and Africa.

Wheat indices in India rose to record highs, in some spot markets reaching 25,000 rupees ($320) per tonne, well above the government’s minimum price of 20,150 rupees.

Even though it was an interim measure, G7 agriculture ministers criticized the decision and said the measure would “aggravate the crisis” in world grain supplies caused by the war in Ukraine.

“If everyone starts restricting their exports or closing their markets, the crisis will get worse and that will also harm India and its farmers,” German Minister Cem Özdemir said after a meeting with representatives of the group in Stuttgart.

“We urge India to assume its responsibilities as a member of the G20,” he added.

Global buyers were betting on supplies from the world’s second-biggest wheat producer after exports from the Black Sea region tumbled after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. Before the ban, India aimed to ship a record 10 million tonnes this year.

Officials added that there has been no dramatic drop in wheat production this year, but that unregulated exports have led to a rise in local prices.

Rising food and energy prices pushed India’s annual retail inflation close to an eight-year high in April, bolstering expectations that the central bank will raise interest rates more aggressively.

In February, the government forecast production of 111.32 million tonnes, the sixth consecutive record crop, but reduced the forecast to 105 million tonnes in May.