Sleepless nights cause mood swings, anxiety and depression

Lying in bed and not being able to sleep is a frustrating experience that results in damage the next day. Sleepless and restless nights make the person feel overwhelmed, making everyday tasks difficult. In addition to these known damages, the lack of sleep has a long-term impact on mental health. Recent international studies indicate problems, such as changes in mood and social interactions, in addition to a greater vulnerability to the emergence of complications, such as anxiety and depression.

To better understand the effects of sleep deprivation, Swedish scientists turned to eye tracking. They used electronic sensors to thoroughly assess, in real time, the eyes of volunteers. “We selected 45 men and women who spent a first night of almost constant sleep deprivation and a second night of eight hours of sleep (an amount considered normal). In both situations, we evaluated their eye movements the following morning with the help of this accurate method.” , detail the authors of the study, published in the journal Nature and Science of Sleep.

Participants also had to analyze photos with three types of facial expressions: a scared face, an angry face and a neutral face. Analyzes indicated less “dedication” in assessing features after the volunteers had had little sleep the night before. “When sleep-deprived, they spent less time fixating on faces. Because facial expressions are crucial to understanding someone’s emotional state, spending less time fixating on them after an acute loss of sleep can increase your risk of misinterpreting the state.” inaccurately or belatedly,” concludes Lieve van Egmond, a professor in the Department of Surgical Science at the University of Uppsala, Sweden, and lead author of the study.

The researchers also found that when they slept poorly, volunteers rated angry faces as less trustworthy and healthy-looking. Neutrals and fearful ones seemed less attractive. “These findings indicate that sleep loss is associated with more negative social impressions of others. This can result in less motivation to interact socially,” says Christian Benedict, a professor at the Swedish educational institution and also an author of the study.

The team adds that more research needs to be done to detail the data obtained and believes that the work opens the door to analyzes that help to understand behavioral changes related to lack of sleep. “Our participants were young adults, so we don’t know if our results are generalizable to other age groups,” says van Egmond. “Furthermore, we cannot say whether similar conclusions would be seen among those who suffer from chronic sleep loss. This is a vast field of study, which can be explored in numerous ways in future investigations,” she says.

According to Dalva Poyares, a neurologist and researcher at the Instituto do Sono, in São Paulo, the data obtained by the Swedish group corroborate the results of previous investigations also focused on behavioral issues . “We’ve already seen that people who sleep poorly have misinterpretations of others’ emotions, lack of decision and inappropriate social behavior. It’s the same type of behavior seen in people who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder,” she says.

In Poyares’ assessment, the results serve as a warning to people who have more strenuous work routines and perform highly dangerous activities. “This portion of the population needs to sleep well. Anyone who performs complex actions in their daily lives, which can cause serious damage, needs to have quality sleep”, he warns.

Sleep deprivation can also affect mood significantly, according to researchers at Central Queensland University in Australia. They came to this conclusion after evaluating the nightly routines of a group of 34 teenagers. In the experiment, volunteers, aged 14 and 15, underwent three phases of analysis. In the first, they slept five hours for five nights in a row. Then they got 7.5 hours of sleep for two nights. Finally, they slept 10 hours also for two nights.

After the analyses, the researchers found that, when they had only five hours of sleep, the adolescents reported being depressed, confused, anxious, fearful and angry. When they slept for 10 hours, they reported being happier. For experts, the results can help improve the quality of life of individuals in this age group.

“Given the increasing incidence of mood disorders in adolescents, our data highlight the importance of getting enough sleep to mitigate these risks,” emphasize the authors of the article, published in the journal Sleep. The team was led by Stephen A Booth.

Lara Umbelina, a psychologist at Clínica Renoir, in Brasília, explains the importance of this type of rest for emotional health. “Sleep is the time when our body generates energy, cleans brain waste, produces and regulates hormones that interfere with our learning, mood, attention and disposition”, she lists. “People who sleep little and without quality get the body stressed, and this favors aggressive responses, lowering mood and possible emotional out of control. In addition to the difficulty in sleeping also suggests a person with difficulty to relax and full of worries.”

The doctor recommends those who suffer from lack of sleep to seek the help of a specialist. “Brain activity is dynamic. We don’t always notice our thoughts throughout the day because we have diffused attention. But when we go to sleep, we have less stimuli to deal with. So thoughts attract more attention. Thinking about good things can help to relax , but thinking about bad things, anticipating the future, looking at the past and revolting over old things are possibilities that keep a person awake”, he details. “A psychologist can help deal with these issues and reduce the mental stimuli that get in the way of sleep and take away our energy.”



