Square Enix wants to open more studios

Square Enix has announced plans to buy studios and create new ones to increase its development capacity.

In its latest financial report, the Japanese company said it wanted new studios, weeks after selling its western studios and properties, including Tomb Raider, to Embracer Group.

Through mergers and acquisitions, Square Enix wants to achieve this goal in the medium term because that way it will be able to develop more games and take less time to develop others that are being worked on by its teams.

Square Enix also told investors that it sold its western business to achieve sustained growth and concentrate the company’s resources, concentrating its business in Tokyo and with the possibility of transforming its catalog.

This, on the one hand, reinforces what was previously suggested, the company has not managed to recover all the money with the largest western projects and that it is preparing to bet on new experiences focused on technologies such as NFTs.

This financial report pretty much confirmed that it’s Final Fantasy 14 that sustains the company.