Table salt: see how much it harms your health and have some replacement tips

Novo Hamburgo, May 15, 2022, by Jones Backes – Everyone already knows that excess table salt causes various health problems and is the villain of a healthy diet. What a lot of people don’t know is that almost all foods consumed, mainly industrialized, have a high sodium content, much more than what is recommended by the World Health Organization for daily intake.

Continues after advertising





In this sense, we already know that Brazilians like foods with more seasoning and flavor and, as a result, they end up exaggerating both sugar and sugar. table salt. That’s why it’s important for you to know the main harms that salt causes to health and that’s our topic today.

So, read more: Planting rosemary in a pot: see how easy it is to have this spice at home even without space in the backyard



Continues after advertising





Know the harmful effects of table salt for health and the limit recommended by doctors

Excess table salt damages cells, kidneys, taste, vision, heart and other body tissues. According to a report by Ieda Jatene, on February 14, 2022, published by Veja website, this ingredient increases the risks of stroke, cardiac and respiratory arrest, kidney failure, blindness and even delusions. In addition, one of the most common diseases caused by sodium is hypertension, which raises blood pressure and can cause heart attacks, strokes and other problems.

Continues after advertising





In addition, this item contributes to weight gain and fluid retention, in addition to the aging of cells and skin and dehydration of the body. So, with so many negative influences, it is important to limit daily consumption to five grams per person. So, here are some tips to replace table salt with healthy and natural seasonings.

So, also check out: How to make homemade seasoning: learn how to prepare perfect options for everyday life



Here are some spices that will help you to replace it

You’ve already seen the harm that table salt presents to health, so check with Agro News for some tips on spices and condiments to replace this dangerous ingredient. To add flavor and aroma to foods, you can mix a tablespoon of basil, oregano and lemon zest. In addition, you can use spices such as rosemary, parsley, pepper, coriander, ginger, garlic, onion and bay leaf in the preparation.

All these items are healthy and contribute to the maintenance of health and prevent the evils that table salt cause. That way, in addition to having a much healthier and nutritious diet, you will still leave your food with a delicious seasoning and flavor.

Also, read: Lettuce Salad Seasoning: like you’ve never done before; check out



…

