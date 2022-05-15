The clouds over Brazil at the time of the eclipse

The day of the total lunar eclipse is coming. The free show in the sky takes place between the end of the night of this Sunday, the 15th, and the early hours of the morning of the Monday, the 16th of May, 2022

In Brazil, the total lunar eclipse will begin at 11:27 pm on May 15, and the event ends at 3:50 am on May 16, 2022. The maximum of the total lunar eclipse, when the moon will be fully in the Earth’s cone of shadow, and will be reddish, will be around 1 am on Monday, May 16th.

Know what an eclipse is for astronomy

To see the total eclipse of the Moon, you don’t need any special instruments. Just look at the sky and everything can be seen with the naked eye, if the clouds allow.

Although Brazil is in a privileged global position to enjoy this lunar eclipse, unfortunately the visibility of the phenomenon will be impaired, and even impossible, in many areas of the country, because of the excess of cloudiness. Weather conditions will be favorable for lots of clouds and rain throughout most of the country.

Clouds that form with the great availability of heat and humidity spread across the North and Northeast. A cold front passes along the coast of Bahia and increases the cloudiness there. But a large cold front advances from the South to the Southeast and Southeast of Brazil precisely during Sunday, May 15, and it is this cold front that causes many clouds over these Regions. She is also the one who has been bringing a strong wave of cold for the next week.

cloud map

This will be the only total lunar eclipse possible to be seen in Brazil until 2025. Even with a cold front, some regions of the country will be able to enjoy the beauty of the spectacle, in others it will take a lot of patience and luck to get rid of the clouds and in some areas, the sky will be mostly cloudy throughout the event.

Now, look at the cloud map for the May 15/16, 2022 total lunar eclipse and good luck!

If you are among the lucky ones of the night and manage to click the lunar eclipse, share it with Climatempo on social networks.

Cloud forecast for the total lunar eclipse of May 15, 2022