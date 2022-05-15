The Pope: let us live the tasks of each day in a spirit of service

“Our traveling companions, canonized today, lived holiness in this way: enthusiastically embracing their vocation as priest, consecrated person, lay person, they spent themselves for the Gospel, discovered a joy that has no comparison and became luminous reflections of the Lord in history”, Francis said in his homily.

Mariangela Jaguraba – Vatican News

Pope Francis canonized ten new saints during the mass celebrated this Sunday morning (15/05), in Saint Peter’s Square.

Among the new saints are the Carmelite Tito Brandsma, Maria Rivier and Charles de Foucauld.

“As I have loved you, so love one another”. With these words Jesus tells his disciples what it means to be a Christian. “This is the testament that Christ left us, the fundamental criterion for discerning whether we are truly his disciples or not: the commandment of love,” the Pope said in his homily.

At the center is God’s unconditional and free love

Next, Francis reflected on the two essential elements of this commandment: the love of Jesus for us, “as I have loved you”, and the love that he asks us to live, “you also love one another”.

First point: “As I have loved you”. “And how did Jesus love us?” asked the Pope. “To the end, to the total gift of himself”, replied the Pontiff. According to the Pope, “it is impressive to see him pronounce these words on a dark night, while in the Upper Room an atmosphere of commotion and turmoil is breathed: commotion, because the Master is about to say goodbye to his disciples; turmoil, because he announces that will be one of them to betray him. We can imagine the sadness that was in the heart of Jesus, the darkness that was growing in the hearts of the apostles, the bitterness experienced when seeing that Judas, after receiving the piece of bread soaked for him by the Master , left the room to enter the night of betrayal. It is precisely at the time of betrayal that Jesus confirms his love for his own. Indeed, in the darkness and storms of life, the essential thing is this: God loves us”, Francis stressed.

“It was not we who loved God, but he himself loved us”. May this proclamation “always be central to the profession of our faith and its expressions,” Francis said, adding:

Let us never forget this! At the center is not our ability or our merits, but the unconditional and free love of God, which we do not deserve. At the beginning of our being a Christian, there are not doctrines and works, but the wonder of discovering that one is loved, before any response from us.

“While the world often wants to convince us that we are only valuable if we produce results, the Gospel reminds us of the truth of life: we are loved.”

Thus wrote a spiritual master of our time: “Even before any human being saw us, we were seen by the loving eyes of God. Even before anyone heard us cry or laugh, we were heard by our God who is all ears to us. Even before anyone in this world spoke to us, the voice of eternal love was already speaking to us».

Let yourself be transfigured by the power of God’s love

According to the Pope, “this truth asks us to convert the idea of ​​holiness that we often have. Sometimes, insisting a lot on our effort to do good works, we have created an ideal of holiness too based on ourselves, on personal heroism, in the capacity for renunciation, in the sacrifices made to win a prize. In this way we have made holiness an inaccessible goal, we have separated it from everyday life, instead of looking for and embracing it in everyday life, in the dust of the road, in the afflictions of concrete life and, as Saint Teresa of Avila said to her sisters, “between the kitchen pots”. To be a disciple of Jesus and to walk the path of holiness is, first of all, to let yourself be transfigured by the power of God’s love.. Let us not forget the primacy of God over self, of the Spirit over the flesh, of grace over works”.

“The love that we receive from the Lord is the power that transforms our lives: it expands our hearts and predisposes us to love. Therefore, and we move on to the second point, Jesus says “as I have loved you, love one another”. you to one another.” This “as” is not just an invitation to imitate Jesus’ love; it means that we can love only because he loved us, because he gives to our hearts his own Spirit, the Spirit of holiness, the love that heals and transforms us. That is why we can decide to practice gestures of love in every situation and with every brother and sister we meet”, the Pontiff said.

“What does it mean, concretely, to live this love?” asked the Pope. “Before leaving us this commandment, Jesus washed the disciples’ feet; after having pronounced it, he gave himself on the wood of the cross,” Francis said, adding:

“To love means this: to serve and to give life. To serve, that is, not to put one’s own interests first; detoxify yourself from the poisons of greed and pre-eminence; fight the cancer of indifference and the weevil of self-referentiality, share the charisms and gifts that God has given us.”

Asking ourselves what we concretely do for others, let us live the tasks of each day in a spirit of service, with love and without fanfare, without demanding anything.

“First to serve, then to give life”, underlined the Pope. “Here it’s not just about offering something to others, some goods of your own, but giving yourself.”

I like to ask people who ask me for advice, “Tell me, do you give alms?” – “Yes, Father, I give alms to the poor”. “And when you give alms, do you touch the person’s hand, or do you throw the alms and clean yourself? And they turn red: “No, I don’t.” “When you give alms, you look into the eyes of the person you help , or do you look the other way?” “I don’t look”. Touching and looking, touching and looking at the flesh of Christ that suffers in our brothers and sisters. This is very important. Giving life is that. Holiness is not makes some heroic gestures, but a lot of daily love.

The path of holiness is not closed

We are called to “serve the Gospel and the brothers”, to offer our life “without retribution, without seeking any worldly glory, but humbly hidden like Jesus”.

“Our traveling companions, canonized today, lived holiness in this way: enthusiastically embracing their vocation as priests, consecrated persons, lay people, they spent themselves for the Gospel, discovered a joy that has no comparison and became luminous reflections of the Lord in history. This is a saint or a saint: a luminous reflection of the Lord in history.”

The path of holiness is not closed. It is universal, it is a call to all of us. It starts with Baptism, it is not closed. Let us also try to do this, because each one of us is called to holiness, to a unique and unrepeatable holiness. Holiness is always original, as Blessed Carlos Acutis said: There is no such thing as holiness in photocopying, holiness is original, it is mine and yours, each of us. It is unique and unrepeatable. Yes, the Lord has a plan of love for each one, he has a dream for his life, for my life, for the life of each one of us. What do you want me to tell you? Do it with joy.