These 5 Foods Help Fight Bad Breath

If you’ve had the experience of talking to a person with bad breath, you know how uncomfortable this can be. This problem may have physiological origins and may even be related to gastrointestinal diseases, so it is important seek medical help if bad breath is a frequent companion.

Now, if this only happens once in a while, it is possible to lessen the unpleasant odor with a few changes in your diet. Here are some foods that can help you get rid of bad breath:

Litter

Due to its texture, the apple promotes a kind of “cleaning” on your tongue when eaten raw. So, if you have bad breath, try having a snack and eating an apple, as this will help you eliminate a good portion of bacteria that make your mouth smell bad.

Cucumber

Cucumber, like apple, also promotes this tongue cleaning and helps you get fresher breath. Despite being commonly served as a salad, it is possible to eat cucumber sticks as a kind of afternoon snack.

Ginger

This powerful spice is another great ally of good oral health. In addition to stimulating digestion processes, ginger has astringent function and, therefore, reduces bad breath. You can consume mints or add the root to your recipes.

Lemon juice

Lemon is a fruit with an astringent action and a bactericidal effect, which means it can also help you get fresher breath. To improve, the fruit helps to regulate intestinal activity, decreasing the production of gases that can eventually be released through the mouth.

boldo tea

In addition to being good for when you overdo it with drinks, boldo tea helps with digestion and, consequently, decreases the chances of halitosis. Drinking boldo tea after lunch will make your intestines produce less gas and help you to have better breath.

If even inserting these foods into your routine, the problem persists, seek medical help. To have personalized guidelines on food, the ideal is make an appointment with a good nutritionist.