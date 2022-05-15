This is what happens to your body when you stop smoking – Metro World News Brasil

For many smokers, the desire to quit smoking is constant. If you smoke and have already tried to end this addiction, you have realized that it is not such an easy task, mainly because the body is already used to nicotine. After all, who has never said or heard someone saying that they need to smoke when they are drinking coffee or that smoking takes away the headache?

When you stop smoking, you stop a vicious cycle and your brain stops ‘asking’ the nicotine to work. However, if you’ve been able to stay away from smoking for days, months, or years, you should have a plan in place in case a sudden urge arises. It is even common to think that you will only get improvements long after you stop, which makes many people think that it is an impossible task.

However, according to the website Meganotícias (text in Spanish), after a few hours your body starts to feel the difference. And the sooner you stop, the better your chances of reducing lung diseases like cancer or other problems that are made worse by smoking.

How does the body react after a few hours?

Just one hour without a cigarette makes your blood pressure drop and blood circulation improve. After 12 hours, the body begins to clear excess carbon monoxide that has entered the lungs and bloodstream from smoke inhalation.

How does the body react after a day?

After a day without a cigarette, the chances of a heart attack already decrease. This is because smoking raises your blood pressure, even putting you at risk of developing a clot. After 24 hours, the numbers stabilize and the oxygen increases.

after three days

Many people find this number crucial and also the most difficult period as after three days the nicotine levels in the body disappear, so you may feel like smoking a lot, getting irritable, headache and body ache.

One month

If you’ve made it through the three days, the one-month goal starts to become more achievable. In that time, your lungs are recovered and lung capacity is improving, with longer breaths and without the typical ‘smoker’s cough’ attacking you. If you practice physical exercises, it is possible to notice that there is an improvement in physical resistance.

One year

After reaching this goal, the chances of dying from coronary artery disease (CAD) are reduced by half.

after 20 years

After going 20 years without smoking, your chances of dying from lung disease or cancer are at the same level as someone who has never tried a cigarette.

