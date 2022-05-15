Total Lunar Eclipse Occurs This Sunday and Will Be Visible All Over Brazil | Science

Between the night of this Sunday (15) and the dawn of Monday, spectators from all over Brazil will be able to follow the first and only total lunar eclipse in 2022.
This means that the Sun, Earth and Moon will align and the Moon will pass in the Earth’s shadow. The phenomenon can also be seen throughout South and Central America and parts of North America, Europe and Africa.
Alessandra Abe Pacini, a scientist in the Space Physics group at the University of Colorado, explains that throughout the night, we will see the moon disappearing with the shadow of the Earth passing in front.
When the event arrives at your totality (close to 1:11 am, Brasília time)and the shadow completely covers the lunar disk, the Moon will be reddish, because we will not have the direct incidence of sunlight on our natural satellite.
Hence, the event is also known as the “Blood Moon”.
“It’s the same phenomenon that makes the sunset red. It’s as if the sunlight were filtered by our atmosphere and that red left over that scatters the sunlight that falls on the Moon”, he says.
Blue light from the Sun spreads out and red, orange and yellow light (longer wavelength) passes through, turning our Moon red. — Photo: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center/Scientific Visualization Studio
According to NASA, the US space agency, the technical name for this is Rayleigh Scattering. The agency also says that the more dust or clouds in Earth’s atmosphere during the eclipse, the redder the moon will appear.
“It’s as if all the sunrises and sunsets in the world were projected onto the moon,” explains NASA.
No special equipment is needed to observe the eclipse. The Blood Moon will be visible to the naked eye. However, using binoculars or a telescope can improve vision and the intensity of the red color, NASA explains. “A dark environment away from bright lights makes for the best viewing conditions.”
