Two brothers doctors are defendants for receiving at least R$ 35 thousand of unfulfilled shifts for Health of Itumbiara | Goiás

Two doctors from the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) and the Modesto de Carvalho Municipal Hospital (HMMC) in Itumbiara, in the south of Goiás, are responsible for a deviation of at least R$ 35 thousand. According to the Public Ministry of the State of Goiás (MP-GO), the two are brothers and one of them climbed the other on shifts from August 2021 to January 2022, but they were not fulfilled.

The complaint was accepted by the Goiás Court on May 5, but the case was only released by the MP-GO on Friday (13).

On TV Anhanguera, the defense of doctors Rogério Cardoso Guimarães and Renato Cardoso Guimarães said that he would not take a position on the case.

The Municipality of Itumbiara also informed TV Anhanguera that it opened a process to investigate the conduct of doctors. Also according to the administration, Rogério was exonerated from Samu in April, but both continue to work at HMMC.

The g1 contacted Samu and the Municipal Health Department (SMS) of Itumbiara by email at 7:15 am this Sunday (15) and awaits a response with a position on the case.

1 of 2 Headquarters of the Mobile Emergency Care Service in Itumbiara — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera Headquarters of the Mobile Emergency Care Service in Itumbiara — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera

The MP-GO found that the brothers received payments without providing the public service for which they were hired by the municipality. Rogério is liable for illicit enrichment, facilitating illicit enrichment and for denying publicity of official facts. Renato, for illicit enrichment.

According to the investigations, Rogério was the general coordinator of Samu in the city and was responsible for setting up the scales of the first responders. The MP found that he favored himself and his brother, putting more shifts for both of them than for other professionals. The agency also recorded that, when the brothers were cast together, only one would work.

As written by prosecutor Ana Paula Sousa Fernandes in the complaint, “fictitious schedules were presented containing a higher number of professionals than those who effectively covered the shifts in the Emergency Room of HMMC and Samu”.

2 of 2 Modesto de Carvalho Municipal Hospital — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera Modesto de Carvalho Municipal Hospital — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera

The investigations also pointed out that, in February of this year, Rogério was scheduled to work 660 hours, which is equivalent to 27.5 days on duty.

Also according to the MP’s findings, Renato received R$ 35 thousand between August 2021 and January 2022 for shifts at Samu de Itumbiara without having attended the health unit on any day of that period. Therefore, the agency asked the Court to block this amount from his accounts.

The agency also asks that both pay a fine of R$ 500,000 to municipal health for the damage caused. However, until the publication of this report, investigations had not pointed out the total amount that the two, together, would have received illegally.

