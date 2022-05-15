Ukraine has become a new Vietnam

posted on 05/15/2022 04:00



The Ukraine war is to Vladimir Putin’s Russia what Vietnam was to the United States. It is a proxy war, in which the latest in hybrid warfare is being employed by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), led by the United States and Britain, against invading Russian troops. If there was any doubt about this, two information leaks were illuminating:

In the first, the Times revealed that “the US provided intelligence on Russian units that enabled the Ukrainians to locate and kill many of the Russian generals who died in action in the Ukraine war, according to senior US officials.” In the second, following an NBC News report, the Times reported that the US “provided intelligence that helped Ukrainian forces locate and attack” the Moskva, the main warship of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea, which it later shipwrecked.

At the time of the cold war, the strategic military balance between the United States and the former Soviet Union allowed the right and left to compete for power in their respective countries, especially in Europe, through a democratic way, except in the areas of influence of the two powers. In the watercress zone, as football commentator João Saldanha would say, the two powers entered alone: ​​it was like this in Hungary and former Czechoslovakia, invaded by Warsaw Pact troops; and in Latin America, where direct interventions and US-backed military coups stymied the rise of the left during most of the cold war. The “missile crisis” in Cuba, the exception, in 1962, almost led the world to nuclear war.

The American defeat in Vietnam was the first of a series of events in which the United States failed, such as the Iranian Revolution and Afghanistan. The Soviet defeat in that country can be considered the sign that the disintegration of the Soviet Union was closer than imagined, even before the fall of the Berlin Wall. The collapse of the so-called “real socialism” gave the United States hegemony in this new unipolar world, in which globalization advanced with neoliberal policies and NATO demonstrated its power of intervention in Serbia, Iraq, Libya and Afghanistan. The emergence of China as an economic power in the last two decades, however, has put this hegemony in check at the economic level.

announced defeat

Russia is already defeated, morally and financially. By standing up to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Putin paved the way for its expansion, including to traditionally neutral countries such as neighboring Finland and Sweden. The two countries participated in the NATO meeting held yesterday, in which Turkey withdrew its objections to the organization’s expansion. As a result, Russia is extremely isolated in the Baltic Sea. The problem is that Russian President Vladimir Putin is running out of options that aren’t humiliating. War could cost him power, the big gamble for Biden and European leaders.

Biden maintains a firm stance, but he also doesn’t know how to get out of the confrontation with Russia. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky is working to make Ukraine a NATO member or obtain a bilateral military pact with the United States. Both believe that Ukraine can put the Russians on the run. Putin has failed in his original objective: to take Kiev and change the Ukrainian regime; now, he is in danger of failing to control Ukraine’s former industrial center, the largely Russian-populated Donbass region, in a longer and more exhausting war.

The distance between Washington and Hanoi is 13,336 km; between Kiev and Moscow, it is only 775 km. Russian military doctrine is based on depth of territory and aerospace warfare. A defeat in Ukraine is not comparable to that of the United States in Vietnam. Putin has two possibilities: throw in the towel and retreat in the face of growing resistance from the Ukrainian army, armed and advised by US intelligence services, or escalate conventional warfare and destroy Ukraine, with unpredictable consequences, because that could result. direct intervention by NATO, as happened with Serbia. The difference is that Russia has a nuclear arsenal.

In global terms, there are other aspects to consider: (1) The economic sanctions adopted against Russia successfully utilize the entire institutional framework of the world economy; (2) the post-Brexit United Kingdom, outside the European Union, in alliance with the United States, reaffirmed its political-military hegemony in Europe; (3) Germany and France lost the leading role; (4) the war in Ukraine also serves as a warning to China in relation to Taiwan; (5) the military pact between the United States, United Kingdom and Australia and Australia’s bilateral agreements with Japan and India represent the expansion of NATO to the Indo-Pacific, the main axis of world trade hegemonized by China.