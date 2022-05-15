Uninterrupted menstruation and other dangerous premenopausal symptoms

THE menopause, by itself, is already a cycle full of changes and discomforts for women. However, little is said about how the period that precedes it – the pre-menopause or perimenopause — can also be painful, especially during menstruation.















To Good Housekeeping, where the information is from, writer Sheryl Gurrentz details testimonials she received from other women during research for her book on pre-menopause. “One woman told me she had cycles that were 41, 55 and 18 days long — it looked like a combination lock,” she jokes.

He continues: “Another was having leaks [de sangue] even using a tampon and a large tampon. I myself was taking more pregnancy tests during perimenopause than I was in my 20s. We assume that our periods will decrease and stop, but it doesn’t work that way.”

How does premenopause work?

At hormonal changes Menopause-related symptoms begin around age 30 and can last up to ten years. At this time, menstrual cycles may be shorter than normal or extend up to 80 days.

According to the portal, more than 30% of premenopausal women report very heavy periods, and at least one in four say their periods interfere with their lives — whether it’s preventing them from wearing certain clothes, doing sex or leave the house.

If you are living through this period and you never know what to expect from your menstrual cycledo not be surprised: the estrogen and the progesterone may be walking at uncontrolled levels, ovulation is uncertain and its endometrium can also suffer. Out of control hormones also mean that TPMswelling, tender breasts and fatigue can arise at any time.

However, other underlying health problems can also cause bothersome symptoms to present themselves. That’s why Devorah Wieder recommends, “It’s important to track your cycle, and it’s worth calling your doctor if you notice any changes.”

Next, check out possible pre-menopause-related issues you may face — and how to get rid of them.

uninterrupted menstruation

The average menstrual flow lasts four to six days, but during perimenopause it can last much longer. In a few months, you may not ovulate and your ovaries may not release predictable levels of estrogen and progesterone. This imbalance can cause the uterine lining to become very thick and take time to shed when you have your period.

Periods without stopping can also mean, however, that you have uterine polyps. Therefore, please inform your gynecologist about menstrual periods that have lasted longer than usual.

“If you used to have two-day bleeds and now you’re bleeding for six or seven days, that could be a sign that something different is going on,” warns doctor Julia Schlam Edelman. “You may have precancerous changes in the lining of your uteruswhich will not appear on your exam pap smear regular.”

excessive bleeding

Women often experience heavy bleeding during perimenopause, especially when they are overweight for their height. However, heavy bleeding can also indicate the presence of a myoma, non-cancerous tumor that begins in the muscular wall of the uterus. According to the portal, black women are more likely to develop fibroids.

Tell your doctor if heavy bleeding is interfering with your daily life or if you are feeling very tired — you may be anemic as a result of excessive blood loss.

Consultation with a specialist is important for you to discover the cause of your problem, as other more serious conditions – such as pre-cancer and cancer of the uterine lining — can also cause excessive bleeding.

blood leaks

Devorah explains that some women may have blood leaks mid-cycle when ovulating, which is usually explained by the hormonal changes of the time.

But it could also mean that you have a polyp or a condition called adenomyosis, in which the tissue lining the uterus lodges in its muscular wall and causes blood to “leak” between periods. According to a recent study in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology, the case rate of adenomyosis is disproportionately high among black women.

Breakouts can also signal an infection or precancerous changes in the lining of the uterus, so let your doctor know if they happen.

unexpected period

Maybe you go so long without your period that you think your period will never come again, but when you least expect it, there it is. “This usually means that your brain and your ovaries were still talking and finally a reluctant egg responded,” explains gynecologist Tara Allmen.

The time between periods increases as your hormones approach menopause, but an unexpected period after a long time can also signify a gland thyroid hypoactive or hyperactive.

Tell your doctor if you don’t bleed for 90 consecutive days and then start bleeding again. Accumulating several months of lining in your uterus can put you at risk for precancerous changes called hyperplasia.

How to relieve premenopause symptoms

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs

These pain medications can relieve painful and/or long menstrual cycles, but have the downside of an increased risk of gastrointestinal bleeding.

Low-dose contraceptives, patches or rings

These features can treat heavy bleeding, long cycles, PMS and breast tenderness by preventing excessive buildup of the uterine lining. They can even reduce menstrual blood loss by 50%, spotting is still a possibility.

Intrauterine device (IUD)

THE IUD it can also help with heavy bleeding by thinning the uterine lining. The method can reduce blood loss by up to 86% at three months and up to 97% at 12 months, according to Good Housekeeping. Hormonal effects can include irregular bleeding (which usually improves over time) and breast tenderness.

Dilation and curettage and/or Hysteroscopy

In a dilation and curettage, uterine polyps and lining tissue are removed by a specialist. In a hysteroscopy, a thin, lighted tube is inserted into the uterus and any polyps are cut out. Removing polyps improves abnormal bleeding by 75% to 100%, but polyps can grow back.

endometrial ablation

In this procedure, a layer of uterine lining is removed using radiofrequency waves, freezing, or other techniques to help with heavy bleeding or long cycles. This controls bleeding in 60% to 80% of women, but you may need a repeat every few years.

Hysterectomy