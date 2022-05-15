Virginia Fonseca reassures fans and explains going to the hospital: ‘I hate taking medicine’ – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Virginia Fonseca reassures fans and explains her trip to the hospital (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Virginia Fonseca reassured followers this Sunday (15) by explaining his trip to the hospital the night before. The influencer, who is expecting her second child with Zé Felipewas admitted to the emergency room due to a migraine attack.

“Guys, do you believe my head hurts? But Zé Felipe asked to buy this oil and I’m passing it on and smelling it. I’ve also taken medicine today”, he said, showing an essential oil for migraine.

“Head is hurting normally, at least I’m not having a crisis. I won’t give faith either”, he reassured. She had already shared with followers that she had been feeling unwell for a few days, but the condition ended up evolving into a migraine attack and she needed intravenous medication.

Virgínia is in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, due to her husband’s concert schedule, who usually follows her on tour, and ended up missing the show on Saturday (14). “Yesterday I did everything, I did a head MRI, I did business for my eyesight, I consulted with the obstetrician… I did everything. I had a migraine attack,” she said.

“What happens is that I hate taking medicine, so when I started having a headache, I was like ‘it will go away’ and it didn’t go away! It turned into a really heavy migraine attack! pain,” he explained.

The doctor advised Virginia to take medicine if she felt pain again. “Yesterday the doctor warned me that today I could have a headache again, but as soon as I felt it, I had to take medicine! And so I did”, she concluded.

Then she decided to stop by the gym to get her recovery day moving. “And we’re going on the treadmill to give the brain a boost,” she joked.

