Virginia is admitted to a hospital in Belo Horizonte. Understand

Virginia Fonseca was admitted to a hospital in Belo Horizonte (MG) this Saturday (14/5), after sharing with her followers that she had been feeling ill since last dawn. Zé Felipe, who performs in the city tonight, accompanied the influencer, who is pregnant with her second child. The LeoDias column spoke with Virginia’s press office, who updated her on her health status.

Diagnosed with a migraine attack, Virginia is currently being medicated, but according to the advisor, she will be released as soon as the intravenous medication is finished. Even released, the influencer will not attend Zé Felipe’s show, whom she constantly accompanies during the event schedule.

Virginia Fonseca Virginia Fonseca and Ze Felipe Virginia Fonseca and Ze FelipePlayback: Instagram virginia-fonseca-belly-four-months-zé-felipe Virginia is pregnant with her second childReproduction / Instagram photo-montage-virginia-and-ze-felipe-bebe-wave-on-ultrasound Virginia Fonseca, Zé Felipe and babyreproduction 0

The influencer also used her Stories to reassure fans: “I’m still here, people! I’m fine, being medicated and I won’t be able to follow Joseph’s show again today, but faith that tomorrow I’ll be 100%”, she said.

