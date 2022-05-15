What can’t be missing in the diet of elderly people

This happens at every stage of our lives, when newborn babies our food is only liquid, as we grow up nutrient needs change, and so, we change our diet. These changes occur quickly, each year our food is molding itself according to our needs.

See too: Is freezing bananas ok? Discover how to preserve the fruit

Until we reach adulthood (between 18 and 65), as this phase lasts for many years, we create habits and customs that can make it difficult to change our diet when we move to the elderly phase, after 65.

Since the age of 40, our muscle mass begins to reduce, so when we reach 65, the cumulative amount of this reduction starts to be significant.

With a lower muscle mass, our caloric need is also reduced, while a healthy adult needs an average of 2500 kcal daily, an elderly person already reduces his need to 1700 kcal, and this reduction increases over the years, about 10% to least every 10 years.

Apart from the caloric reduction, the need for nutrients also changes. Because even though we need fewer calories, the other nutrients continue to be important, in some cases, their amount increases. Therefore, reducing the consumption of sugars and fats becomes essential.

As the nutritional need increases and the caloric amount needs to decrease, therefore, we understand that controlling and qualifying the type of food is a key factor for good health in old age.

Foods that need to be in the diet of the elderly

The foods that need to be present in an elderly person’s diet are:

Protein sources such as meat, eggs, fish, legumes and oilseeds.

Complex carbohydrates like cereals, wholemeal bread and roots like sweet potatoes and cassava.

Fruits: which help to maintain balanced vitamin nutritional levels, preventing diseases and strengthening the immune system.

Food sources of minerals such as calcium, iron, selenium found in red meat, offal and fish and in egg yolks.

In addition, it is important to pay attention to the amount of salt consumed, which should not exceed 5 grams per day. Another important recommendation is to pay attention to hydration, because as the years go by, it is normal for the elderly to feel less thirsty, which does not mean, therefore, that they do not need to ingest the necessary amount of water according to their weight and caloric expenditure.

Finally, it is recommended to practice physical activity, such as walking and stretching that help keep the body moving and healthier.