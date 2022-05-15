What is known about the shooting that left at least 10 dead in NY State, USA

An 18-year-old white man shot and killed 10 people in a black neighborhood in New York State in what authorities consider to be a racially motivated hate crime.

The man, identified as Payton Gendron, was arrested at the scene — a supermarket in the city of Buffalo.

The suspect entered the store on Saturday afternoon (5/14) before opening fire. He live-streamed the attack on social media.

