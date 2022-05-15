WhatsApp prepares a change in layout and this will be the messaging app soon – Metro World News Brasil

The WhatsApp messaging app is rolling out some minor interface changes when creating text status updates.

As detailed by the specialized website Wabetainfo, the novelty will be released soon for Android phones.

📝 WhatsApp Desktop beta 2.2217.2: what’s new? WhatsApp is working on a redesigned security page for a future update of the app.https://t.co/7JazXx7quf — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) May 9, 2022

WhatsApp prepares a change in layout and this will be the messaging app soon

After releasing a new footer for end-to-end encryption, WhatsApp is now releasing minor interface changes for text status updates, available to certain Android beta testers who install the latest app updates.

As you can see in a screenshot, WhatsApp is moving the emoji, text and background color picker to the top of the screen, so the section is now the same as what we have in WhatsApp for iOS.

According to the website, in addition, if the redrawn caption preview is already enabled, it will also be visible when creating a text status update.

Please note that thanks to the caption preview, the user can quickly change the audience to the current status of the text, but still have to open Settings to change who can receive future status updates.

Also according to the information, the changes are available for some beta testers and more activations are planned for the next few days. Check out: