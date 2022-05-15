WhatsApp tests new button for replies on the web version

THE Whatsapp has just released a feature that allows users to react to messages, but it will soon have new functionality available on its side. The messenger is already testing in the beta version for desktop a tool to reply to messages directly.

Currently it is possible to reply to messages by selecting the option “Reply” or by clicking next to the message twice in the line where it is. However, the intent of the Meta is to make responding even more practical by placing the new option next to the reactions feature.

It is worth mentioning that the novelty was discovered by the specialized website WABetaInfo, in the latest version of the beta messenger for computers. The expectation is that the new functionality will be launched soon in the Whatsapp stable.

How to know if I’ve been blocked and how to block a contact on WhatsApp?

THE Whatsapp has a feature that allows the user to block contacts whenever they want. The functionality is useful when the person is feeling uncomfortable with messages from a certain contact.

In any case, although it is possible to sever the link with a person through the messenger, the user is not notified of the action. In view of this, see below how to know if you have been blocked in Whatsapp.

How to find out if I’ve been blocked on WhatsApp?

When a contact blocks you in the messenger, you are prevented from viewing some of the person’s information, as well as they lose access to your information. Here’s how to know if it’s been blocked:

Status can no longer be viewed;

You can no longer see the user’s profile picture;

It is no longer possible to add the user to new groups;

Messages can no longer be delivered;

It is no longer possible to call the user.

If you are unable to perform these five operations, it means that you have been blocked by the contact.

How to Block a Contact on Android and iOS

On Android:

Open your settings Whatsapp; Now, click on the “Account” tab and then on “Privacy”; Once this is done, go to “Blocked Contacts” – all contacts already blocked will appear on the screen; To add a new contact, tap on the “Add” option; Your contact list will open for you to select the person you want to veto. Remembering that it will no longer be possible to receive messages or view other contact information; Ready! One more person has been blocked from your app.

On iOS:

With WhatsApp open, go to “Settings”; Then click on “Account” and then on “Privacy”; Once this is done, tap on ”Blocked”; When the blocked list appears, click on “Add new”; Now, choose the contact you want to block.

You can prevent the automatic download of media in the app

Daily, users of Whatsapp receive various media messages (images and videos). Normally, when files are uploaded to the conversation, they are also downloaded and saved in the smartphone’s gallery.

However, there is a feature that prevents images and videos from being automatically installed on the phone. See how to use it below:

First, open WhatsApp on your mobile; Tap the three dots in the upper right corner; Then click on “Settings” (Android)/ “Settings” (iOS); Once this is done, click on the “Storage and data” option; To finish, that is, to finish, tap on “Automatic media download”; Finally, if the “Never” option is enabled, change it to wi-fi or cellular data (3G/4G).