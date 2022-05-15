WhatsApp update will allow you to separate conversations into categories

THE Whatsapp is always adding a different feature to make life easier for its users and this time, the app brings an organization feature, to improve the chats home screen.

For now, the new feature can only be used on WhatsApp Desktop, in the Beta version, but according to WABetaInfo, the tool is being developed for the other versions.

It was WABetaInfo that discovered the novelty and published the prints of the filters. In the released images, 4 organization folders appear, titled as unread conversations, messages from contacts, from unknown numbers and groups.

A similar function exists in WhatsApp Business, but the difference between them is that with this new function it is not necessary to create a survey.

The tool is in the testing and development phase and is only available for Windows. Not all users have access to the new function and we still don’t know how long or if it will reach the general public.

Recently, the app created a simultaneous connection function, which allows users to connect up to 4 different devices to the chat. The new update, however, also added a slowdown to WhatsApp Web that users didn’t like much.

So, all we can do is wait for the new organizing function and hope it’s as good as it looks!