With 392 more confirmed cases and three deaths, Pernambuco totals 930,803 infections and 21,660 deaths due to Covid-19 | Pernambuco

Pernambuco confirmed, this Saturday (14), 392 more cases of Covid-19 and three new deaths. Now, the state has 930,803 confirmed cases and 21,660 deaths from the disease.

According to the State Department of Health (SES), the deaths recorded are old and were recovered by health units or municipal departments. They took place between the 18th and 27th of February this year.

Among the confirmed cases this Saturday, two (0.5%) are cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) and 390 (99.5%) are mild. Since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been 58,571 severe and 872,232 mild cases.

Of the deaths confirmed this Saturday, one was a female patient, and two, a male patient. The new deaths are of people residing in the municipalities of Jaboatão dos Guararapes, Recife and Tacaratu.

The patients were between 55 and 69 years old. The age groups are: 50 to 59 (1) and 60 to 69 (2). All had preexisting diseases: cancer (1), diabetes (1), hypertension (1), alcoholism (1), smoking (1) cardiovascular diseases (1) – a patient may have more than one comorbidity.

Pernambuco has already applied 19,255,524 doses of vaccines against Covid-19, since the beginning of the immunization campaign in the state, on January 18, 2021.

Regarding the first doses, there were 8,224,649 applications (92.67% coverage). Of the total, 7,277,561 people from Pernambuco (82%) have already completed their vaccination schedules, with 7,104,435 people who were vaccinated with immunizations applied in two doses and another 173,126 people from Pernambuco who received the vaccine applied in a single dose.

Regarding the first booster doses (third dose), 3,456,351 have already been applied (52.33% coverage). 272,885 second booster shots have also been applied (38.7% coverage).

This Saturday, the global rate of occupancy of beds for Covid patients in the state public network was 46%, out of a total of 1,516 available spaces.

In the ICUs, there were 666 vacancies and 63% of them were occupied. In the wards, there were 850 units and the occupancy rate was 32%.

In the private network, the overall bed occupancy rate was 32%, out of a total of 211 open units.

In the ICUs, there were 123 places available and 49% of them were with patients. In the wards, there were 88 beds and 8% of them were occupied.