With Starfield and Redfall delayed, first party programming on Xbox Game Pass could crowd

There’s something wrong with Redmond, because finding itself with a potentially empty year in terms of first party games two years after the launch of the Xbox Series X | S, after the strong year of 2021. Obviously, we understand all the extenuating circumstances of the case, which are many and very valid: the Covid pandemic, the raw materials and semiconductor crisis, even the war in Ukraine (which anyway has strong effects also in the field of development, involving a rich area of ​​developers and insiders such as Eastern Europe), but even considering all this, it is strange to note how the internal productions for Xbox Game Pass continue to hide, even after a good period in 2021. Especially considering the massive size now reached by Xbox Game Studios and the amount of teams and projects underway.

Also from this point of view, the delay imposed by Starfield and Redfall hits particularly hard: the relative scarcity of games first party on Xbox could be well compensated for by the launch of two Bethesda titles, in particular the first which appears to be an event-game of enormous significance. We’re talking about a giant containing 24 development teams (including those from Bethesda), which is also preparing to incorporate the giant Activision Blizzard (unless the FTC interferes), how is it possible that you are in this situation?

The timing of the most recent acquisitions was certainly not in its favour: Bethesda was acquired when it had already signed exclusivity with Sonyfinding itself in the awkward situation of releasing its first games as Xbox first party exclusively on PS5 and PS4.

Likewise, Obsidian, InXile and Double Fine came out of quite demanding productions right at the moment of their passage inside Xbox Game Studios, or were close to releasing some games already announced. As a result, the new course within Microsoft has represented something of a total reset for many developers, finding themselves starting from scratch with new projects in recent years. Considering that too, however, around 2018 there may have been time to propose something concrete, considering that the competition seems to have been able to launch even more complex projects in a shorter timeframe and under the same difficult conditions. Of course, Microsoft intends to create a welcoming and absolutely anti-crunch work environment, but that shouldn’t prevent a more logical organization of work.

However, is it too early for judgments as the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase 2022 conference on June 12th will demonstrate a change of pace in that direction? We hope so, in the end there are really a lot of projects in the works that we know absolutely nothing about and that could even be released by surprise in the coming months.

With Redfall and Starfield for 2023 we can have an agglomeration of games since, at least according to rumors, many titles should be announced for the next one. Now we have nothing to do but wait for the conference on the 12th.