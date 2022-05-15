Young math genius solves difficult problem in one night

A young math genius managed to solve a problem that plagued PhD researchers for four months. And China’s Wei Dongyi solved the issue in just one night.

Considered a mathematical genius, the assistant professor at Peking University in Beijing, who is known as “God Wei”.

He helped the team create a complex mathematical model with 96% accuracy. The previous version of the model, developed by researchers with a PhD, had a lower precision and, consequently, generated more erroneous results.

did not accept payment

The mathematicians wanted to pay the professor to show their gratitude, but he refused.

“It’s unnecessary to pay me for such an easy problem,” he said. Wei ended up accepting a transport card as compensation.

“It’s not uncommon or surprising to us that Wei can solve puzzles that other people can’t,” Chen Dayue, dean of the School of Mathematical Sciences at Peking University, told Chinese media.

It’s a genius

According to Yahoo, Wei didn’t need to pass the entrance exam to get into college.

He went straight in, as he was already known as a math genius – the young man won the International Mathematical Olympiad two years in a row when he was still a high school student.

Invited by Harvard

The Chinese genius was even invited to be a student at Harvard, in the United States. The university even offered an interpreter to help him with his English, but Wei declined because of the language barrier.

One of Wei’s former classmates said, “He studied well and won scholarships of more than 100,000 yuan (US$15,655) a year. But he still lives a simple life, being rustic in both clothing and food,” he stated.

