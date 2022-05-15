your health will improve with this drink!

Quixadá, Ceará, May 13, by Caroline Diniz – THE red cabbage juice with apple It serves to improve digestion and the appearance of the skin. This is because red cabbage is high in fiber. While the apple is rich in antioxidants.

THE drink should be consumed immediately after preparation. In this way, you consume delicious drink and take advantage of antioxidants. To learn how to make red cabbage juice with apple, keep reading this column post Tea and Recipes!

Red cabbage with apple: what is it for?

According to an article published in Portal Folha Go on March 6, 2022 by Hévila Meireles, red cabbage is a vegetable rich in fiber and this helps in digestion and bowel function. The apple is a fruit rich in antioxidants, preventing anxiety and constipation.

Replace soda with a healthy and delicious drink

THE red cabbage juice with apple goes well with breakfast, lunch or dinner. Replacing soda or other industrialized drink with this drink is a way to increase immunity and prevent diseases. In addition, red cabbage contains more vitamin A than other types of cabbage.

Lose weight:

In an article published on the Diário Prime website on May 12, 2022, editor Diego Pereira indicates that consuming this drink helps to lose weight. This is because apples and red cabbage are high in fiber, which makes you feel full.

With the feeling of a full stomach, the person tends to eat less. The writer emphasizes the importance of a routine of physical exercises and healthy eating to lose weight with health and effectiveness.

Juice gives more energy and improves skin

Rich in vitamin C, the juice gives the body more energy and prevents heart disease. Thus, drinking this juice is ideal for those who have a busy routine and need to take care of their health. Since this juice is quick to prepare and has many health benefits.

The juice reduces heart disease and improves the appearance of the skin because it has antioxidant properties in its composition.

These are some benefits of red cabbage juice with apple. What did you think of the drink? Share with us in the comments!

