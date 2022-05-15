Zelensky meets in Kiev with US lawmakers – News

the president of UkraineVolodmyr Zelensky received in Kiev a delegation of US lawmakers led by Mitch McConnell, head of the Republican minority in the US Senate, according to a statement released this Saturday (14) by the Ukrainian Presidency.

“I look forward to US support for new sanctions. Furthermore, we believe that Russia should be officially recognized as a state sponsoring terrorism,” Zelensky said during the meeting.

He also thanked the “United States for its leadership in supporting Ukraine” and noted that Washington not only protects its country “but also democratic values ​​and freedoms, the right of nations to freely choose their future.”





In a video speech, Zelensky said in the evening that the “visit once again shows the strong bipartisan support for our state, the strength of the ties between the American and Ukrainian peoples” and specified that he had spoken about “financial and military support” for Ukraine and on “sanctions against Russia”.

In addition to Mitch McConnell, the entourage included several experienced Republican senators. Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, made a surprise visit to Kiev in April, which was not disclosed until a day later.

The US Congress on Tuesday advanced a first step towards unlocking $40 billion for Ukraine, aid that still needs to be voted on by the Senate before President Joe Biden enacts it.



