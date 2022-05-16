10 symptoms that indicate you have exogenous depression and how to notice them

We recently talked about endogenous depression, which is one that does not have a clear origin, but that can become something chronic. And today we are going to discuss about exogenous depression: you know what?

If you are curious and want to understand better about the topic, we explain below all the details. Come on?

After all, what is exogenous depression?

First of all, it is important to point out that depression in general is not a freshness, a passing sadness, but a disease and that demands the need for specialized follow-up.

About exogenous depression, it refers to depression that originated from a traumatic event and that was not treated for a period of time. We are talking, for example, about bad relationships with parents and guardians, situations of violence of all kinds, among others.

And what are the symptoms of exogenous depression?

For both endogenous and exogenous, according to experts, the symptoms are the same. And for this second [exógena] is more common and “easier” to diagnose. Among the symptoms stand out:

Loss of sexual interest. Many times the person doesn’t stop doing it, but it doesn’t feel like something pleasant;

Lack of energy, excessive tiredness and laziness. Everyone, at some point, is lazy to do something, but when it happens more often, it can be a sign of depression;

Insomnia or drowsiness;

Recurrent complaints of muscle pain and physical symptoms, including: digestive problems, chest pain, tachycardia, etc.;

Evident depressive mood: feelings of guilt, feelings of sadness, etc.;

The individual sees himself as a burden to friends and family;

Guilt;

Loss of appetite and sometimes weight. The opposite can also occur;

Has frequent thoughts of tragedies;

The person makes recurring negative evaluations about himself.

Because it is a disease, for the correct diagnosis, it is necessary that you undergo an evaluation by a specialist. Also remember that the text is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide final assessments, treatments or replace regular visits to consultations with a professional.

#StayHip: Remember that if you need to talk and say what you’re feeling, there’s also, free of charge, the Life Appreciation Center (CVV)which provides service via chat, telephone and e-mail. To see additional information, including chat hours, just click here!